PYP/MYP Music Teacher (80%)
2025-05-27
This position is a combined PYP/MYP (ages 7-16) teaching position (80%) in the subject of Music.
Depending on the candidate's qualifications, this position may increase to 90-100% to allow for and incorporate additional responsibilities and duties working within both programmes (PYP/MYP).
Job description
To work as a Primary Year's and Middles Year's Music teacher with flexibility to teach students between the ages of 7-16 (60% in MYP and 20% in PYP).
The position will start on August 8th, 2025 with six (6) months' probation time. Following this, the position will be turned into a permanent position if agreed by both parties.
The working language and language of instruction at ISLK is English.
The application must be written in English to be considered.
We will work with a continuous selection in the recruitment process, and conduct interviews before the application period has expired.
In this position you will
- Teach Music to different student groups in PYP/MYP (ages 7-16)
- Collaborate and provide planning following the PYP/MYP curriculum model in the subject of Music
- Be a mentor for students in a specific MYP year group
- Work in alignment with the standards and practices of the PYP/MYP framework
- Role model the IB Learner profile, mission statement, and the school vision
- Perform other related duties as assigned
Qualification and experience
- Certified and trained Music teacher
- Experience from working as a Music teacher in a school setting
- High proficiency in English: fluent in speaking, reading, and writing
- Demonstrated leadership skills in the classroom
- Experience of working with inclusive practices/inclusive education
- Excellent collaborative, organizational and communication skills
- Previous PYP/MYP teaching experience
- Experience with contributing musical performances (including set up) to events such as; exhibitions, integrated unit performances with homeroom classes, school graduations, Lucia, etc.
- Proven experience using digital tools to enhance learning opportunities
This is what we give you as an employee
Our offer to you
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
- Continuous professional development of high quality, both inside and outside of school, nationally, as well as internationally
- An outstanding network of IB colleagues and professional pathways to work all over the world
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and student support team.
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits.
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 400 students at the moment.
ISLK is a part of or Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen.
More information about the school can be found at: www.lund.se/islk
In order to work with children or students in a preschool or school setting, you need to be able to present a verifiable extract from the criminal record database.
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/603". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds kommun
(org.nr 212000-1132) Arbetsplats
Utbildningsförvaltningen Kontakt
Maria Heiner maria.heiner@lund.se +46463595468
9362521