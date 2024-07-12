Purchaser at Senzime AB
Senzime - A global medical device company
Senzime is a global medical device company drivning a technological paradigm shift with innovative patient monitoring systems, targeting a market opportunity valued at more than SEK 40 billion in the US and Europe.
Our success is built on the strength of our team. We believe in fostering a culture of transparency, integrity and accountability, we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels heard and valued.
Join our team as a Purchaser!
As a Purchaser at Senzime, you will be responsible for the sourcing, negotiation, and management of our supplier base, ensuring that all procurement activities align with our quality requirements and sustainability goals. You will play a crucial role in optimizing our procurement processes for direct materials used in manufacturing and development projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Sourcing:
Develop and manage an efficient supplier base and sourcing solutions for direct materials.
Re-evaluate suppliers regularly and present "make or buy" alternatives.
Lead sourcing transfer projects, planning and driving execution activities.
Proactively search for cost reduction alternatives for components.
Vendor risk assessment
Cost and Supply Management:
Deliver and manage optimized total cost of materials.
Follow up on price and cost development.
Manage existing supply contracts, including renewals and re-negotiations.
Maintain accurate master data for suppliers, prices, quotes, materials, and contracts in the systems.
Collaboration and Evaluation:
Participate in R&D projects.
Evaluate suppliers based on price, quality, sustainability, and delivery times.
Attend meetings, trade shows, and conferences to stay updated on industry trends and make new contacts with suppliers.
Analyze price proposals, financial reports, and other data to determine reasonable prices.
Meet with vendors to discuss and resolve issues related to defective or unacceptable goods or services.
Competence Requirements:
At least 5 years of experience in a similar position within the Supply Chain.
Experience working with electronic components is meritorious.
Proficiency with ERP systems, including new setups and improvement projects.
Good understanding of applicable medical device regulations and standards.
What We Offer:
A challenging and rewarding work environment.
Opportunities to influence and contribute to the company's future development.
A supportive and inclusive company culture.
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and join our fantastic team?
Please send in your application as soon as possible, at the latest August 11th, as interviews are being conducted on continuous basis.
