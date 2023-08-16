Prototype Technician
Koenigsegg continue to grow and we are now looking for a Prototype Technician to join our team.
The Role
We are looking for skilled technicians to our prototype department.
We are looking for you who have a broad technical understanding, have a great interest to develop and hopefully have worked in the automotive industry or engaged in own vehicle projects earlier.
This department is responsible for the production of prototypes, test and pre-series cars with the company's newest technology and designs. The department also supports the implementation of new car models on our production line.
We offer you work in clean and structured facilities surrounded by very passionate co-workers. You can expect a positive attitude with a "have fun" mindset. Surrounding the facility lies a lot of beautiful nature and inside the facility we wear comfortable work clothes, we have back-up lunch options and free fruit. We offer health benefits and occasional on-site massages. Aswell as fun and high-energy employee events and great discounts at local companies.
You will get a proper introduction when starting and anything you might not know, you will learn here.
Can you picture yourself in this setting? Great, then go ahead and press that "I'm interested" button. We are waiting for you.
Responsibilities
• Participate in the construction and build of test equipment, prototype vehicles and pre-production cars.
• Maintenance and updating of development cars and test equipment.
• Hand manufacturing of prototype parts in composite, aluminum, steel etc.
• Assembly and technical support of certification work.
• Technical support of component/vehicle test and validation.
Qualifications
- Experience of carbon fiber and other composite materials.
- Experience from car body repair shop.
-
Experience in body adjustments.
-
Participated in racing activities.
-
Mechanical/Technical understanding.
-
Experience in car wrapping.
-
Calm but efficient.
-
Responsibility.
-
Stress resistant.
-
Meticulous.
-
Team spirit.
Other
We are an international company with employees from all over the world, and much information both verbally and in writing is in English, why you must be able to speak, read and understand it.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time (40 h/week)
• #LI-DNI
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
