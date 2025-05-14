Projektkoordinator
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-05-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Nynäshamn
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Project Coordinator - Product Development & Digital Implementation
We are currently seeking a proactive and structured Project Coordinator to support a dynamic product development environment. This role combines cross-brand coordination responsibilities with leading the rollout of a digital data processing solution for vehicle cost analysis.
As Project Coordinator, you will be instrumental in synchronizing development efforts across multiple brands and ensuring the successful delivery of both physical prototypes and digital solutions. Your work will bridge engineering, product management, and business stakeholders, requiring strong communication skills and a structured approach to project execution.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee and align prototype deliveries with internal customer needs, while managing change control processes and ensuring compliance with agreed procedures.
Maintain and deliver accurate and complete technical documentation, offering transparency regarding ongoing and planned technical updates.
Lead the Change Control Board (CCB) process, ensuring consistent updates of technical drawings and 3D models within the shared system environment.
Act as a central point of contact for partner brands, providing regular updates on product development milestones and technical evolutions.
Support the Product Manager in refining and distributing technical updates to enhance inter-brand knowledge sharing.
Collaborate with the Assistant Chief Engineer to secure alignment between technical solutions and customer expectations.
Coordinate new product introductions across brand platforms, ensuring readiness and successful implementation in all relevant domains.
Monitor product readiness and ensure deliveries meet the required maturity level before handover.
Identify gaps in system support and drive the creation of new collaboration structures where needed.
Digital Tool Implementation:
You will lead the deployment of a new digital platform designed to streamline vehicle cost analysis. Your responsibilities will include:
Full end-to-end project ownership, from planning through to execution and integration.
Collecting, refining, and prioritizing requirements from key internal stakeholders.
Engaging closely with governance bodies such as the Cost Council and senior leadership to align project goals with business strategy.
Developing and managing a detailed project roadmap to ensure timely delivery and smooth onboarding.
Ensuring that the solution integrates seamlessly with existing tools, processes, and systems.
Qualifications and Profile:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, or equivalent relevant experience.
A background in the automotive sector or a similar industrial field is highly advantageous.
Strong experience in coordination and stakeholder management, especially in cross-functional or cross-brand environments.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Familiarity with data and cost analysis tools, such as Power BI, Excel VBA, or Siemens Cost Management, is considered a plus.
An ability to see the broader organizational context and how different functions interact within a global setting.
A high level of customer focus, ownership, and drive to ensure delivery excellence across internal and external interfaces.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9339743