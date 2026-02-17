Project Technical Engineer
2026-02-17
The opportunity
You will be part of HVDC unit within the Hitachi Energy based in Ludvika.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems.
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
How you 'll make an impact
As a Project Engineer, you will work mainly with electrical design of main circuit equipment in projects with medium to high complexity.
Collaborate with the Supply Chain function to ensure that technical requirements for equipment are communicated and agreed with potential suppliers.
Witness tests of equipment and participate in commissioning on site and provide technical evaluation of supplier proposals and accept as fit for purpose supplied equipment.
Collaborate with system design, mechanical design, and control for continuous improvement.
Interact directly with customers and suppliers as well as work in project teams where technical coordination within scope and technical problem solving is part of the role.
Attend project meetings and present specific aspects of engineering assignments.
Maintain network of engineering professionals and share engineering best practice across different projects and disciplines.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We are looking for an engaged, structured, persistent, well-organized, and driven person who is a true team player.
You should have professional engineering competence and a Bachelor's or MSc. degree in Electric Power Engineering or similar.
You can make the complex simple and show creativity in your approach to problem solving.
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment.
You have worked with High Voltage Equipment or have experience with performing studies for rating of high voltage equipment.
Previous work experience in related area
Flexibility and an open mindset are important features to be successful in this role Fluency in English, both written and spoken is required to be able to interact with various stakeholders
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Welcome to apply now. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today! Please note that we are recruiting for multiple positions.
Recruiting Manager Gokhan Gulsen, gokhan.gulsen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica, antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9748430