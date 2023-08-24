Project Purchaser
2023-08-24
Are you wondering how we develop our products at Tobii from sourcing materials into cutting-edge creations that our customers love? Keep reading.
As a our new Project Purchaser, you will support all Tobii Product development projects as well as line organizations with their purchase requirements of non-released products or parts for the development, and support Tobii's production at Stockholm in securing material according to forecast before product is released.
You will be part of our mission to bring new high tech to the world by finding suppliers, shorten lead times, optimize costs, streamline processes, and elevate our operational efficiency. You have a proven track record of procurement and supply chain management that will help us robust our sourcing strategies even better. Backed up with your strong communication skills, your meticulous approach to vendor selection and relationship management guarantees well-delivered promises to our stakeholders.
Your days will be filled with:
Search for and evaluate suppliers and products in cooperation with Project
Negotiate Terms & Conditions (T&Cs)
Update ERP (Visma) with supplier & product data including set T&Cs
Place purchase orders in accordance with agreed T&Cs
Handle invoices in Medius
Drive material management
Follow-up on delivery schedules, drive improvement & communicate status internally
Secure authorization in material purchasing (project & indirect)
To help you succeed in this role, we would love if you have:
Three (3) years Sourcing/Procurement experience
Thorough understanding of supplier management
Good understanding of Project management
Hands-on experience of Visma, ARAS practice or similar experience
Excellent verbal and written communication in English
Basic financial knowledge
Good technical knowledge or experience working in electronics or mechanical industry is a merit
We are curious about you!
Let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website.
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! We want you to be comfortable at work so come in wearing high heels or flip flops as long as you feel that's who you want to be, we're looking for a good personal fit and believe that diversity is the spice of life!
