Thesis: Design a robust gap cover
2024-05-08
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Thesis Project Description
The Volvo Trucks Plant in Tuve, Gothenburg, produces heavy trucks for the global market. The high variation in specification between the trucks produced creates many challenges for the process and with the introduction of electric trucks on the assembly line the complexity of the process has increased even further.
The process equipment on the assembly line must be able to manage the variety in the product without causing line stops.
Task:
During the axle marriage process the front- and rear axles are attached to the base module of the truck. Due to the variation in wheelbase as well as the number of axles the axle lifting equipment is positioned differently for each truck produced.
For safety reasons the gap between each axle lifting equipment is enclosed by a flexible cover, however, the current design of cover causes line stops due to intrusion of dirt and other objects.
The students shall use a structured product design method to identify stakeholders, write problem description, gather requirements, and design a new cover that fulfills the requirements.
The task will be performed in collaboration with the maintenance team and the tool designers in Tuve.
We require the work to be performed by a team of two students. Please state the name of your partner in your application.
Applicants without partner will not be considered.
Main location for the project group will be the assembly plant in Tuve, Gothenburg. The students are expected to spend most of the time on-site, collaborating with the engineering, maintenance, and production staff. Therefore, we require at least one student to speak Swedish.
Contact:
Mikael Granbom,
Process Technology Manager, Volvo Trucks Tuvemikael.granbom@volvo.com
Last application day is May 26
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us? Ersättning
