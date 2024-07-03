Project Procurement Manager to Västerås
2024-07-03
We are looking for an experienced Project Procurement Manager for an exciting opportunity with our client in the transportation industry located in Västerås. This is a full time (40h/w) consultancy assignment with the duration of 14 months. Starting now - until august 2025.
Start immediately or as soon as possible!
About the role
In this pivotal role, you will be a key player in driving multiple projects to successful completion, collaborating closely with other project managers and cross-functional teams depending on the scale of the project. Your expertise will ensure that the projects are delivered on time, within scope, and exceed expectations.
Key responsibilities
• Define and implement the Project Procurement Strategy in full respect of Quality Cost Delivery (QCD) commitments
• Coordinate, consolidate and secure Sourcing activities, performance & efficiency on whole project
• Secure and communicate QCD Procurement Commitments at project start from Leading Units (LU) and Participating Units (PU).
• Collaborate with the Legal Department to establish and enforce specific legal requirements for the project.
• Coordinate and secure sourcing activities, performance, and efficiency across the project.
• Manage buyers ' contributions to project QCD through functional reporting.
• Organize procurement launch meetings involving PM, SSMs, and procurement teams.
• Monitor project/supplier progress and define corrective measures with Procurement and SSMs.
• Define and implement proper processes and tools, ensuring their application throughout the project.
Qualifications
• Proven experience in procurement management within large-scale projects.
• Strong understanding of procurement strategies and QCD commitments.
• Excellent collaboration and communication skills with cross-functional teams.
• Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliver high-quality results under tight deadlines.
• Proficiency in procurement tools and reporting mechanisms.
• Strong problem-solving skills and proactive approach to risk management.
• Experience working with legal departments on contract management and compliance.
