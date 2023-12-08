Project Planning and Controls Specialist
2023-12-08
At HVDC you will create a sustainable future. If you are ready to meet the technological challenges within control and protection systems - together with a team of driven junior engineers and senior experts representing about 43 nationalities - then you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you.
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
In this exciting role, you are the one, who has the knowledge of Project Controls and who is responsible for the planning, scheduling, monitoring and controlling processes of our delivery projects.
Your responsibilities
You will be a major contributor to the development of the Project Baseline (scope of work, cost and schedule) and have the leading role at project launching stage, and on an ongoing basis, for the setting up of tools.
Provide the Project Manager, and the Line Managers with Earned Value Management Analysis, reliable and comprehensive information about the project status: schedule, progress, planned, actual, forecast, resources and productivity, trends, and risks.
Analyze project requirements with project team, check that all essential work activities have been identified in sufficient detail to serve as a basis for developing realistic project schedules.
Define, jointly with the project team, project work and cost breakdown structure, develop and maintain properly linked, required resource loaded/integrated, baseline and current schedules that provide time phased baseline, actual and forecast data for project.
Monitor project progress and regularly analyze project critical paths to ensure all critical path activities and project milestones are progressed to the plan, notify project team of any deviations or scheduling issues, and provide input for optimizing resources.
Issue progress reports, program updates and productivity data on a regular basis and as requested by customers and stakeholders.
Contribute to Tenders and Project for HVDC Projects.
Your background
You hold an Engineering degree in relevant field and have experience of working as a Project Planner in EPC Company or similar
Thorough understanding of logical sequencing and interfacing of project execution activities in EPC energy projects
Experience with HVDC projects will be an added advantage
Experience in planning and cost control on lump sum projects or equivalent and ability to lead project controls activities in multi-location EPC projects
Experience to plan activities and to monitor execution schedules and physical progress in all project phases
Strong communication skills, ability to highlight key issues and to communicate them to management and other stakeholders
You see yourself as a team player, with team management and leadership skills
Proficiency in English is required for this role, additional language skills and/or Swedish is an advantage
More about us

Welcome to apply no later than January 8th, 2024.
Recruiting manager Rachit Sharma, rachit.sharma@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
