CtrlPrint are seeking a skilled back-end developer!
2024-01-16
CtrlPrint is an international, fast growing SaaS company building the market leading collaboration platform for corporate reporting projects. In 2023 they were named a Gasell company by Dagens Industri and they have established a position on Breakit:s list of successful SaaS companies in Sweden. They are now looking for a backend developer experienced in Go. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
CtrlPrint are an inclusive, respectful and inspired company where everyone plays a key part to their success. They are sincere and transparent and always willing to learn and develop to stay competitive, and are a successful company on a strong profitable growth trajectory.
The CtrlPrint platform is mature, successful and continuously expanding to meet customer needs. Their engineering department is organised in autonomous squads working closely with the product department. They are now looking for a backend developer experienced in Go, with a sound understanding of web application development, who is comfortable working with APIs and has good database knowledge (PostgreSQL).
You are offered
• A flexible work life where they embrace the mix of working digitally and from the office
• A great opportunity to grow your skill set and become a full stack developer.
• A fixed employment lasting 12 months with the intention of being directly employed by CtrlPrint at the end of the employment period.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work in a squad in the engineering department, closely with other engineers, designers and product managers.
• Design, develop and maintain secure and well-structured code that follows best practices.
• Troubleshoot and debug our application.
• Develop test cases and perform unit-and integration testing.
• Take an active role in our product discovery process and work closely with our product managers.
• Stay up to date with relevant techniques and technologies.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone with a relevant education within computer science or similar
• Someone with good knowledge in Go
• Someone with good database knowledge, PostgreSQL.
• Someone with a good understanding of web application development
• Someone who is comfortable working with APIs
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
A curious and motivated professional who considers yourself a team collaborator. You have the ability to work closely in cross-functional teams, good problem solving skills and possess strong communication skills. You are curious and interested in learning more about the business and processes of corporate reporting and our platform's users, to ensure the platform's success.
You are eager to work closely with squad and team members to ensure projects and tasks are completed on time, identifying potential issues, devising effective solutions and sharing information with other team members in order to make informed decisions. The successful candidate should also have good organisational skills and the ability to meet tight deadlines.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
CtrlPrint is an international, fast growing SaaS company building the market leading collaboration platform for corporate reporting projects. Our headquarters is located in Stockholm, and we have local offices in London and Helsinki and support customers globally. Ersättning
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare
Academic Work Sweden AB
