Project Officer with IT-skills to EU-agency! - Perido AB
Project Officer with IT-skills to EU-agency!
Perido AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
Are you looking for a job in an international organization with an important mission? Do you have previous experience working with IT and have a great knowledge of different platforms? Please continue reading as this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
About the position
Perido is looking for a skillful Project Officer with great knowledge on surveillance systems or IT platforms. Our client is an independent and important agency of the European Union. The mission of this agency is to strengthen Europe's defenses against infectious diseases and identify, assess, and communicate current and emerging threats to human health posed by infectious diseases. The position is placed at their office which is nicely located just outside of Stockholm city. After an introduction at the agency's premises the work can proceed mainly from home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Your daily tasks
In this position you will work mainly with technical tasks related to data management and IT-platforms. You report to the head of the section you will belong to and can expect to work with the following:
1.Contribute to ongoing development of surveillance IT platform (EpiPulse) for Legionella surveillance activities
Provide input to design revisions of scoped surveillance system business needs for a module on Travel Associated Legionnaires' disease surveillance (TALD).
Undertake user acceptance testing for developed functionalities of TALD surveillance
Contribute to a project to design and integrate regular TALD monthly surveillance reports for automated production and platform dashboard (integration by the EU-agency foreseen in 2022)
2.Cleaning of datasets and support to data migration into the new surveillance platform module for TALD
Cleaning and geocoding of 5 years of data on accommodation sites
Undertake quality-checks
3.Provide external user support for current surveillance platform for Legionella related surveillance activities
Support external and internal platform users
Contribute to revision of internal working instructions for the new surveillance platforms
Assist with presentations on the current and intended surveillance systems functionalities in user-trainings or other webinars as needed
4.Participate to the weekly roster of TALD surveillance
Undertake the EU-agency Legionella duty roster weeks: e.g. process and notify on TALD cases reported to the daily surveillance scheme by external users
Work with Legionella disease team experts in managing replies to queries
Your qualifications
In order to be successful in this role, it is crucial that you have a background in working with IT and a variety of platforms and systems. Please see the requirements section below for a more specific list. You have a high level of responsibility and an ability to take initiative. You communicate efficiently in English at all levels internally and externally, in an appropriate manner and you always make sure to offer a high level of service orientation. Quality defines your work, and you are solution driven as well as an active listener. Furthermore, you can work under pressure and have great experience of organizing and prioritizing your work accordingly. We can also see that you are a true team player - with skills in team building and collaboration - even though you also work just as well independently with minimum supervision. Lastly, you know how to handle confidential information with discretion.
Did we just describe you? And do you think that this sounds like an exciting opportunity? Please send us your application in English as soon as possible!
Requirements
Education at university level or relevant post-secondary education.
Professional experience acquired in positions relevant to the job description, preferably in a multicultural working environment.
Knowledge on surveillance systems or IT platforms
Experience of Data management (i.e. data structure, data types)
Excellent skills in managing documentation, preparing correspondence and other documentation.
Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook), Project, Teams
Excellent command of English; spoken and written.
Meritorious
Database skills an asset, or statistical software skills (e.g. SQL server, R)
Experience with surveillance tools is an advantage
Contract type and hours
Full-time assignment, until the end of September 2021 with the possibility of extension. Start in early May.
Application
Please apply for this vacancy through our website. The company name and more information about this position will be revealed at the first contact with responsible recruiter. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since interviews will be held continuously.
If you have any questions you are welcome to contact us by mail, fraga@perido.se and one of our recruitment assistants will answer you. State the reference number 32268 in the subject line.
About Perido
Perido is a successful consultant- and recruitment company, active within the civil service sector. The company has grown consistently since the start in 2003. Our vision is that everyone should thrive and feel dedicated at work. This includes our co-workers, clients, and consultants. Through questioners that cover well-being we uphold high scores of contentment among our employees, both in-house co-workers and consultants year after year. This is something that we continue striving towards in everything we do. Today, Perido consists of 50 in-house co-workers and over 600 consultants working all over the country. Our vacancies can be found within several different industries, including banks, multinational IT-corporations, world leading telecom companies, government agencies and smaller companies within the private sector. We are affiliated with collective labor agreements to certain safe and secure work environments for all our employees.
2021-04-14
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Perido AB
5692245
