Project Officer needed at EU-agency!
2024-04-29
Are you looking for a job in an international organization with an important mission? Do you have excellent skills in coordinating projects? Please continue reading to find out more about the position!
About the position
We are looking for a Project Officer to our client, an independent and important agency of the European Union. The position is based at the client's office just north of Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
You will support The Facility Management Group which operates within the Corporate Services Section of the Resource Management Services Unit. This group oversees the maintenance of the Agency's premises to meet organizational standards, provides logistics services for operational activities and staff, manages physical inventory, and ensures security measures are upheld.
Your responsibilities will include:
Provide independent and high level administrative and organisational support to the planning, implementation, coordination and follow up of the activities in different projects, both internal and external
Provide administrative support and briefings to senior management
Organise and coordinate internal and external meetings, preparing agendas, transcribing minutes, reception of visitor
Organise and monitor projects and activities and follow up on deadlines, implementation and reporting
Manage documentation for briefings and publications
Respond to queries and requests for information and documentation with a high level of service attitude, tact, discretion and confidentiality
Provide support for ongoing internal projects and relevant tasks
Perform any other task assigned by the supervisor
Your characteristics
To thrive in this position, a strong service-oriented approach is essential. Your ability to handle diverse responsibilities and proactively take initiative is key. Your work is characterized by a commitment to quality, demonstrating both a solution-focused mindset and active listening skills. Additionally, you excel in managing tasks under pressure, drawing from significant experience in organizing and prioritizing work effectively. Your true team-player spirit, coupled with adept skills in team building and collaboration, shines through, even as you demonstrate the capacity to work independently with minimal supervision.
If this resonates with your ambitions, we eagerly anticipate reviewing your application!
Note! For this position you need to provide us with a curriculum vitae in English and in the Europass CV template (https://europa.eu/europass/sv).
We also need a letter of motivation, explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics you can bring to the job (of maximum 1 page).
Qualifications:
High level of service orientation; excellent customer service focus
Attention to detail and accuracy
Preferably experience working in facility or building management
Preferably administrative experience in a multicultural environment
Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook) - with a focus on Excel
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2024-09-30. Start ASAP.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34578 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-29
