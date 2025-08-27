Project manager to our international client
2025-08-27
Work tasks
As a Workstream lead for Product and Data, you will:
Lead and set the technical solution for Product data across all layers and teams in the solution.
Collect requirements from various stakeholders and brands.
Coordinate & steer all delivery teams, Partners, and Vendors.
Plan, lead and execute on the agreed time plans.
We believe that you are an experienced leader and are used to navigating and taking charge in environments with many stakeholders, internal, as well as external. You are a hands-on leader that has demonstrated ability to create detailed plans, documentation and the alignment needed to steer and guide the teams and partners involved. You have previously worked on projects managing e-com solutions and have an end-to-end understanding. You have the ability and understanding to individually take technical discussions and take informed decisions.
We believe in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. We believe that you are focused on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability while delivering exceptional customer and business results.
Mandatory requirements:
Previous experience of complex e-commerce eco systems
Experience of leading/project managing multiple teams
Minimum 5 years of experience in a similar role with extensive Project management and technical knowledge
Personal Competences
We have an Agile Way of Working, so a flexible mindset is important
Honest and transparent communication when in agreement and not in agreement
Ability to facilitate constructive communication, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing between different stakeholders.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills - finding solutions in complex situations and involving and influencing various stakeholders.
Enjoying working outside of your base competence to support the mission of the team
Problem solving oriented & open minded
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Ersättning
