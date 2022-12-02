Project Manager to future assigments
Do you have a long and documented track record of successfully managing and driving projects? We may have the right opportunity for you!
About the assignment
The objectives are aiming for increased compliance in PO creation and improved resource mgmt including onboarding. The multiple processes and tools/systems in this area reach across Group Functions of Sourcing, Finance and People processes and requires close collaboration and alignment between stakeholders, managers and process experts in each Function. This will be one of the key elements to successfully deliver the objectives and business impact of this project.
To be successful in taking on the lead of this project the candidate will need the following experiences and competences
• Experience from leading cross functional projects in a global organization - preferrable within the P2P area.
• Knowledge in the area of Sourcing, Finance and HR processes.
• Experience from leading process changes in a global environment
• Experience from Digitization transformation and platform implementations
• Excellent change mgmt and communication skills including an agile mindset
• Hands on and self-driven to achieve result
• Collaborative working style and the ability to build connections with key stakeholders
• Other excellent skills are welcomed as well
This job is for future consultant assignments
About You
You have documented experience of running complex projects at a senior level. It is key that you have strong leadership skills and the ability to motivate people around you. You have demonstrated a strong goal orientation and you have a business-driven mindset and a holistic approach.
The success of a project is dependent on close communication and collaboration with a range of internal stakeholders (such as R&D, operations and sales & marketing) which means that excellent communication and networking skills is a must. We also want you to have the ability to lead global, multicultural and cross-functional teams.
You easily apply structure in your working process and are open for changes. You need to be able to make decisions even under pressure and need to understand the importance of clear communication in your daily work.
You have a good understanding of project management methodologies along with relevant software skills (MS Project, SAP and MS Office). Fluency in English is required and additional languages are seen as a merit.
Sounds like you?
Send your resume and personal letter in English
When you apply you will be sent tests and a video interview. Conduct them in the nearest future to increase your own chances and so you are able to be matched towards the future assignments
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Jesper Jenefjärd via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
