Project Manager SCM
2024-09-27
Our Grid Integration support customers in creating stronger, smarter, and greener grids adapted to meet the needs of the changing power landscape. Our system solutions are designed and delivered to provide the highest lifecycle value with the lowest risk.
As a global leader in power quality technology, we supply power quality solutions to customers all over the world. That is why we are looking for you who want to work with advanced technology in an international project-based organization. Project Manager SCM is a role for you who are interested in combining internal project work with external supplier responsibilities.
Your responsibility
You will be Project Manager for the Procurement and Logistic scope in our projects. In this role you will monitor and lead the supply and logistic teams to ensure that the equipment is procured, produced, and delivered on budget and according to schedule to our project sites worldwide.
You will work both as internal SCM lead, but also monitor and communicate directly with suppliers for your specific project and will be part of the project core team for the projects you manage.
You will evaluate the customer requirements and ensure that they are filtered through to the supply chain where relevant.
You will monitor material cost and drive the execution of supplier related savings in your projects.
You will follow the supplier performance and take necessary actions in case of supplier related issues in your project.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A master's or bachelor's degree in engineering or business administration is a plus which can be balanced by a relevant experience.
Experience of relevant role within supply chain management.
You have a mix of operative and strategic abilities.
Good communication and networking skills is key along with Interest in the mix of both project work and procurement work.
Proficiency in English writing and speaking.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Helena Rydbeck, helena.rydbeck1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
