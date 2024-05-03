Project Manager, Critical Care
2024-05-03
At Getinge we have the passion to perform
Join our diverse teams of passionate people and a career that allows you to develop both personally and professionally. At Getinge, our passion is to secure that every person and community have access to the best possible care, offering hospitals and life science institutions products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. Every day we collaborate to make a true difference for our customers - and to save more lives.
Are you looking for an inspiring career? You just found it.
About this opportunity
Getinge Group is in an exciting and intensive period of change, and we are strengthening our Business Category Unit, Acute Care Therapies (ACT), with an experienced Project Manager. You will be a key player within our R&D organization and will interact with many different functions on all levels. The position offers you a great opportunity to be part of all stages in the development cycle, i.e., from pre-study to final production.
As Project Manager, you will be responsible for leading and organizing complex product development projects, leading cross functional and international teams from all disciplines within R&D and associated functions. You will be in charge of the overall time plan and budget, and make sure the project teams work towards common goals and deliverables. Our R&D organization are in the middle of an agile transformation which you will be an important part of in this role.
What you will do
As Project Manager, your main responsibilities and tasks will be to:
Be responsible for running successful projects including development of software, electronics, mechanics, as well as industrialization and market introduction.
Interact with, and report to, the steering group and the management team of Getinge Critical Care.
Take part in and develop our transformation to agile methodologies.
Lead global projects with participation from our sites in Europe, Asia and United States.
Work with the project office to develop and improve project management methodology within ACT.
The position is located at our site in Solna. The role requires occasional international travel. You will be reporting to the Senior Director Project Management, R&D.
You will bring
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have the following qualifications.
Academic background within Engineering or equivalent experience.
Strong technical background in developing technical systems within mechanics, electronics, software, or industrialization.
Experienced leader with a proven background in project leadership.
Good knowledge in management of agile projects and methods, as well as previous experience from working in regulatory industries are meritorious.
Fluency in English, in both written and oral is required. Proficiency in Swedish is meritorious.
In addition to your technical skills, we highly value your personality. We believe that you are a result-driven and cooperative self-starter who drives results and takes responsibility. You are a strong project leader who can inspire others and set direction, priorities, and goals. You have excellent communication, influencing and stakeholder management skills. Additionally, you have a structured way of working and a high level of business acumen. We believe that you are inspired by leading and motivating others, making continuous improvements and that you see this as an exciting opportunity to contribute to the success of our R&D projects.
At Getinge we see ourselves as proactive and self-driven in learning and contributing to the continued development of our products and our organization's capabilities. We are Team Players, Forward Thinkers and Game Changers.
Why join Getinge
Getinge offers a job in a safe and informal work environment, where we appreciate close team collaboration. We keep an open dialogue between leaders and employees, as well as between teams. We are focused on developing people, and together we will create a plan for learning and competence development when you start your career with us.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, including wellness allowances, generous family benefits and joint company activities. Everything to ensure we support your well-being and goals.
Application
Applications will be reviewed continually, and we therefore recommend sending us your application as soon as possible, but no later than May 19th.
We kindly ask you to submit your application in our recruitment system by clicking the "apply now" button. Due to GDPR regulations we do not accept applications via e-mail.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Hiring Manager Johan Widman at johan.widman@getinge.com
or Recruiter at Sofia Ekstrand at sofia.ekstrand@getinge.com
