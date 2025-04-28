Project Manager Business Excellence
Getinge AB (publ) / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Solna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Solna
2025-04-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Getinge AB (publ) i Solna
, Göteborg
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
We are seeking a proactive and detail-oriented Project Manager for Acute Care Therapies (ACT) business excellence team to join us on our journey! We have high ambition and strive to double the number of lives saved over the coming years.
The Acute Care Therapies business unit generates more than 15 BSEK of revenue and serves a variety of needs, including e.g. Extracorporeal Life Support, Ventilation, Advanced Patient Monitoring, Anesthesia, Intra-aortic Balloon Counterpulsation and more
What you will do
In this role, you will be responsible for managing data collection, analysis, and reporting to support the strategic priority of "Strengthen our Foundation: drive quality excellence and product upgrades." You will work closely with key stakeholders, including the ACT Management Team, to track progress, identify risks, and ensure timely project execution. Among your daily tasks are:
Manage and present comprehensive reports on ACT's progress in quality excellence and product upgrades.
Produce detailed summaries and high-level reports for key stakeholders.
Organize and manage regular governance meetings focused on quality excellence and product upgrades.
Monitor project progress, track KPIs, and escalate issues when necessary.
Support the ACT Program Office Lead in managing scope and dependencies.
Liaise with various stakeholders to align on priorities and solutions.
Report key insights on risks and issues related to quality and product upgrades.
Provide ad-hoc analytical support to the ACT Program Office Lead.
Assist the ACT President and Business Excellence team on special projects.
The role is located in our newly renovated offices in Solna, outside of Stockholm. It includes up to 20% international travel. The position is also eligible for a hybrid setup.
You will bring
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have the following qualifications:
Master's degree in Economics, Management, Finance, Engineering or similar
2-4 years of Project/Program management experience from an international and multi-cultural business environment.
Experience from the MedTech industry, R&D, Innovation, Product Management and Operations is a merit.
Strong business acumen, e.g., being able to identify and communicate issues which are business critical for us.
Fluency in English (oral and writing), knowledge in German and/or Swedish is an added plus.
Proficiency in data analysis tools and reporting software.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
In addition to your technical skills, we highly value your personality. As a person, you are a true team player and strong communicator with a great ability to manage and influence different stakeholders. You are analytical and manage conflicting priorities and deadlines well. We think you have an ambition for growth and an eagerness for keeping up to date in your field.
At Getinge we see ourselves as proactive and self-driven in learning and contributing to the continued development of our products and our organization's capabilities. We are Team Players, Forward Thinkers and Game Changers.
Why join Getinge
Getinge offers a job in a safe and informal work environment, where we appreciate close team collaboration. We keep an open dialogue between leaders and employees, as well as between teams. We are focused on developing people, and together we will create a plan for learning and competence development when you start your career with us.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, including wellness allowances, generous family benefits and joint company activities. Everything to ensure we support your well-being and goals.
Application
Applications will be reviewed continually, and we therefore recommend sending us your application as soon as possible.
We kindly ask you to submit your application in our recruitment system by clicking the "apply now" button. Due to GDPR regulations we do not accept applications via e-mail.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Hiring Manager Regina Earnest at regina.earnest@getinge.com
or Talent Partner Emma Paulsson at emma.paulsson@getinge.com
We look forward to receiving your application. We hope you will join us on our journey to become the world's most desired MedTech company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Getinge AB (publ)
(org.nr 556408-5032)
Röntgenvägen 2 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Maquet Critical Care AB Jobbnummer
9309207