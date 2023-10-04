Project Manager
2023-10-04
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Landskrona
, Ängelholm
, Lund
, Malmö
• You have at least 8 years of experience in related field in Pharma/OTC Industry.
• You have a Project Management certification PMP.
• You have a broad eye for business with knowledge of project related finance and experience with leadership.
• You have knowledge of team dynamics and ability to handle virtual teams and of planning and organization.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, spoken and written.
• You are an expert in MS Project, have good PowerPoint and Excel skills.
• If you have a Master/bachelor's degree in supply chain, Project management, Business administration, pharmaceutical sciences, this is an advantage.
• If you have experience in Validation, Regulatory or Quality Assurance department, this is an advantage.
Job Description
For our client in Helsingborg, we are now looking for a Project Manager! As the LCM Dual source project manager, you will lead projects in Selfcare from definition to execution and have responsibilities for Due Diligence, Gap Analysis and Project Plan building. You will work closely with the different functions in each phase of the project, coordinating all activities to ensure Dual Source program remains on track. In addition, you will enable the fluid evaluation and approval of projects within EMEA and provide ongoing program status communications to all levels of the organization.
You will also lead overall project execution and accountable for achieving project goals on time. This includes:
• Project definition/Due Diligence/Gap Analysis/ Project Plan.
• Qualification lead for new raw materials sites.
• E2E Regional cross-functional teams management through each phase of the project.
• Supervising and balancing risks and opportunities.
• Budget preparation and cost tracking with any required tools.
• Lead Process & Governance, enable the fluid evaluation and approval of projects within EMEA. Identify, communicate, and resolve key issues with executive sponsors or key managers.
Company Description
Our customer is a multinational company from the USA that operates in pharmaceuticals, health care and medical equipment. They are located in Uppsala, Stockholm and Helsingborg.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To fit this role, you have outstanding organizational skills, especially the ability to prioritize and also with strong analytical and planning skills. Further on, you also have excellent attention to details and are excellent at creating value for customers.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-01-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Submit your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
