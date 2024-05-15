Component Engineer to med-tech company
Here you have the opportunity to combine your interest in high-tech electronics with products that improve people's quality of life! You will be a part of a global, cross-functional project that solely work with new-development; a device supporting the human heart. It is an exciting opportunity to contribute to something special and learn from senior colleagues. Apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our partner is one of the world's leading companies in the medical technology industry. At their site in Stockholm, the most advanced ventilator and anesthesia systems are developed and produced. They have now the ambition to expand their product portfolio with a new R&D-project and contribute with first-class care through their new high-tech medical device.
One of your main responsibilities is to manage and update the component database related to the development of the new product. You will be part of a cross-functional team where you have communication with team-members and engineers based in India and Sweden.
You will work closely with another Component Engineer where you will have the responisibility to review and approve components used in the new product.
The company is characterized by a familiar feeling and an open atmosphere where everyone works towards the same goal: saving lives.
You are offered
• An important position in a global project solely focused on new-development
• An opportunity to learn from specialized engineers in different fields
• A position where you work contribute to helping people in need
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Participate in the product development project regarding the introduction of new components and technology
• Classify, register, and update information about components in the item registry
• Contribute to the exchange of experience regarding components with others in the development department
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate holds a BsC or MsC in electronics or mechatronics
• Previous experience of working with electronic components and related specification
• Proficiency in technical English both verbally and in writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish, both verbally and in writing
• Previously worked in the med-tech sector
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
To thrive and succeed in the role of Component Engineer, it is important that you value precision and collaboration. We expect you to be responsible and take on each task from start to finish responsibly. Being inquisitive, having a sense of humor, and being able to work both individually and in a team are prerequisites for success and enjoyment in this role
