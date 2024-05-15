Test Automation Engineer to Major Bank!
2024-05-15
Are you an educated computer scientist who wants to work in a test automation role? Do you also have programming experience in Java or JavaScript? Great! We are now looking for a curious candidate to join one of Nordics biggest banks. You are offered secure employment, a role where you can grow long-term, and last but not least - really good and competent colleagues. Be a part of this dynamic team and maintain the quality and reliability of the banks digital solutions, ensuring a seamless banking experience for their customers.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role of test automation engineer, you get the chance to broaden your skills and develop long-term in testing. You will be able to take a great deal of personal responsibility over your work and though this gain a lot of knowledge both in testing and the industry you are active in. For this position, your initiatives and thoughts are important for both our customer and your personal development.
By analyzing and fimiliarizing yourself with requirements, writing test cases and running tests, you take the lead on test automation efforts and ensure reliability. You will continuously manage project tasks and ensure comprehensive test coverage. You collaborate effectively with both cross-functional teams in other countries and with your team in Sweden. Your team in Sweden mainly consists of developers where you will act as the main tester. You will be offered virtual mentoring from a remote colleague. Together with your team, you contribute to implementing automation strategies and also support with manual testing efforts when necessary. This is a long-term position where you will be employed by Academic Work.
You are offered
• To become part of a large international company at the forefront of technology
• The opportunity to develop internally and increase your expertise in IT as well as banking and finance
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze and familiarize yourself with requirements
• Write test cases and run tests
• Write reports for the tests
• Carry out the test execution
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant education for this role - preferably computer scientist
• Competence in programming languages such as Java or JavaScript - have an understanding of OOP
• Strong interest in automated testing and knowledge of automation tools and frameworks - knowledge you provided from internships, for example
• Very good knowledge of English, written and spoken, Swedish is meritorious
It is meritorious if you have
• Working experience in automation testing
• Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and agile methodologies, preferably SAFe
• A certificate in ISTQB is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
