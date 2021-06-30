Project Manager - Northvolt AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-06-30Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Project Manager to join our Digital Blueprint Programs team in Stockholm. By joining this team, you will be part of a journey building, commissioning and ramping-up of the first European Battery Gigafactory.You will be responsible for delivering on end-to-end connectivity projects, implementing our Digital Blueprint. You will work together with world-class Automation and Software engineering teams, and drive efficient work execution. We are looking for someone who has the talent to make things happen and lead others: You will be involved in leading the project all the way from working with equipment suppliers on enabling the required interfaces, to overseeing the initial industrial deployment. You will gain substantial insight into the most rapidly emerging industry today, from day one.Northvolt is a leader in the transformation to a carbon-free society.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:- In collaboration with Northvolt teams and external suppliers, design and build detailed project plans.- Define and establish milestones for each project, with a clear breakdown of responsibilities and deliverables from all involved parties.- Guide cross-functional engineering teams to efficient delivery and execution through result-driven project management.- Manage and coordinate project resources and critical timelines to ensure project delivery during both the planning and execution phase.- Frequent interaction and coordination with Automation, Digitalization, and Industrialization teams, and external suppliers.The person we are looking for is strongly goal-oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Project Manager is a vital member of the Digitalization team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.Full time employment, fixed salary.Education/Experience- A relevant university degree within Industrial Engineering or Science preferred but not required, with a background in Business - or equivalent relevant industry experience- 1-2 years working experience from 1st tier management consulting company or 2+ years as project manager in demanding industrial environment- Experience with prioritizing and managing across multiple, often time-sensitive requests- Project/Program management tool kit including scheduling and project leadership- Interest and experience with software development procedures and project execution- Familiarity with any of the following is a plus: Web APIs, SQL database, PLC programming, Industrial Protocols, Networks- Must have worked in a multi-cultural environmentSpecific Skills/Abilities- Ability to quickly shift between detailed technical problem solving and holistic strategical project management- Excellent English written and oral skills- Exceptional stakeholder management and communication skills with internal collaborators and external suppliers- Optimism, can-do attitude and persistence- Ability to understand, develop and foster structure in complex systems- Up to 30% travel required during Northvolt Ett initial ramp-upProficient in Microsoft Project or similarExcellent time management skillsCollaborate, energetic approach to engage cross functional team and drive progressDesire to learn, drive, and eventually master a new industry in Europe- Passionate & purpose drivenNorthvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.