Project Manager
2024-08-21
Transformers Insulation and Components is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells Bushings and Tap Changers on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity and power over long distances. It is also used to connect power systems.
We are now looking for a project manager for HVDC Bushings and Tap Changers. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative. If you are interested in this opportunity, Please submit your application that includes CV and personal letter that describes you and why you are applying.
Looking forward to your application!
Your responsibilities
Together with the HVDC sales team, you will lead and coordinate HVDC projects from tender phase to project closure
Leading a HVDC project from purchase order to project closure, including design, manufacturing and delivery for bushings and tap changer
Build relationships with the customers and ensuring that requirements of technical, safety, quality and financial targets are met
Internal coordination responsibility towards Engineering, Procurement, Production and Shipping departments
External communication and coordination with customer and end customer vital part of your work
Plan and follow up timeline and important deadlines to make sure we deliver the agreed scope on time, communicate progress internally and to customer
If project requires travels & representing Hitachi Energy will be part of your responsibility
Your background
You enjoy a high pace working environment with colleagues and customers from various business areas and parts of the world.
At least High school education
General work experience >5 years
You have a technical and/or commercial interest and wish to grow in a Project Manager role
You are a dynamic and social team player with strong leadership and cooperation skills
As a Project Manager you are structured, service-minded and communicative with a focus on results
Experience of project management or other similar roles is a merit
Fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish language
Experience in using Microsoft software and any business software system such as SAP, ERP
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before September 15th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Christian Igelström, christian.igelstrom@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Christian Igelström, christian.igelstrom@hitachienergy.com

Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043 ; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
