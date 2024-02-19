Project Manager
2024-02-19
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead an office move from Järfälla to Solna.
As a Project Manager, you will have the responsibility for the planning and the investigation of the move, as well as be the driver for the requirement handling. You will also be responsible for areas such as:
• Managing the project scope.
• Establish and maintain a suitable project plan.
• Lead the project team.
• Manage stakeholders, sub-projects and sub-suppliers.
• Provide clear communication internally and externally.
• Provide cost and profitability forecasts and actual numbers.
• Manage risks and opportunities.
Company Description
Our client is one of the strongest brands in Swedish industry and has clients in over 100 countries. Here you will be part of creating the conditions for a safe society.
Qualifications
• You have a proven track record in Project Management within Facility Management.
• You have a good understanding of PMP or other Project Management Frameworks.
• You have excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English (verbal and written).
• Swedish citizen, no dual citizenship and security check is mandatory!
Personal qualities
To thrive in this role, you are expected to be flexible and able to work with tight deadlines, where strategic thinking and the ability to navigate cross-functionally are competencies you possess.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 04-mar-2024, and the assignment is expected to run until 31-dec-2025. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm (Järfälla/Solna). Remote work is possible a few days per week. Submit your application as soon as possible, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
