Group Financial Controller - Göteborg
2024-06-17
Are you an experienced Financial Controller looking for a new opportunity? We have an exciting position for a Group Financial Controller with a leading company. Join a team where your expertise will be valued, and your contributions will directly impact the company's strategic decisions.
What will you do?
• Take responsibility for the monthly group management report and corporate function report. Coordinate the process and prepare and develop reports in collaboration with the Corporate Controller.
• Prepare and develop forecast reports in collaboration with the Finance Manager Group FP&A.
• Support the Corporate Controller with ad hoc requests to prepare financial presentations.
• Ensure the accuracy of accounting models for monthly FIFO adjustments and analyze inventory adjustments made by foreign entities.
• Ensure the accuracy of accounting models for group internal profit elimination and stock valuation.
• Perform reconciliations between the group's legal and operational profit/loss statements and analyze differences to identify incorrect postings and improvements.
• Provide support in group accounting areas as needed, such as internal reviews of subsidiaries, accounting for acquisitions and divestments, finance implementation of new entities, and the implementation of new IFRS accounting standards.
• Drive simplification and harmonization of processes.
Who are you?
• An academic background in accounting and finance or equivalent business experience.
• At least 3 years of group accounting experience or audit/public accounting.
• Good knowledge of IFRS and an understanding of the mechanics and concepts of consolidating group accounting.
• Fluency in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
• High IT literacy and good knowledge of group reporting tools, consolidation software, and Microsoft Excel.
• Experience in handling advanced accounting issues and finalizing closings.
• Takes ownership of your scope and steer your deliveries.
• Enthusiastic and has a strong personal drive, you will scope with empowerment and passion.
• Start and initiate tasks independently.
• Loves building strong relationships with colleagues and stakeholders.
Experienced in:
• Microsoft Excel
• Group Reporting
• IFRS
• Accounting
• Consolidation Software
• Financial Controlling
• Public Accounting
If this is you or someone you know, contact us now! We make selections continuously, which means that we sometimes close applications before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Nutshell Consulting focuses on providing full- service services for customers within the finance area. With us, the individual is at the center regardless of who you are - employee, partner, or customer. We are constantly on the lookout for new talents who want to create a change. At Nutshell, you are offered a competitive salary, great benefits, and a dynamic work environment where you can challenge yourself. With our network of experienced consultants, you as a customer get a perfect match for every assignment. We optimize your finance function with our comprehensive range of services for finance. We are here to support and improve your operations.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
