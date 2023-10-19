Project Manager
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
At ABB Process Industries we are offering a range of solutions within automation, electrification and digital solutions. The fourth industrial revolution is here and we at ABB have decided to be at the forefront of this new industrial era.
We see a trend of expanding growth with Electrification as emerging market. To meet the demands, ABB have set high goals and a strong strategy with increased focus on sustainable system deliveries.
As the business is growing, we are now increasing our capacity in our Project Management Office by hiring a Project Manager, with location in Kiruna, Gällivare, Luleå, Skellefteå or Umeå, Sweden.
As a Project Manager we offer you a strong developing position where you get the opportunity to work with the latest technology, develop your knowledge and be a part of a great team. If you are passionate about helping our customers to be more competitive and reduce their global footprint by setting new standard in the Swedish process industry, don't hesitate to send in your application.
We truly believe that diversity makes us even better and welcome all applicants that can in any way contribute to broadening our diversity.
Your responsibilities
Ensure projects are executed according to time, cost and scope/quality.
Build a strong team around you, strive to show leadership and be courageous to change the status quo.
Strive to ensure customer satisfaction when delivering electrical power plants containing everything from 130 kV down to low voltage and control systems.
Run several projects at the same time, in varying sizes.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
You will have a work that includes responsibility, variation, problem solving, technical challenges and an exciting international workplace where sustainability, design and digitalization are in focus.
You will manage dedicated project teams including highly skilled colleagues with competences such as electrical designers, automation engineers and commissioning crew.
Handle purchases and interfaces with subcontractors, for example within electrical installation, switchgear, transformers, grounding and construction work.
Work actively with risk assessment to ensure a good and safe work environment.
Your background
A Bachelor engineering degree or preferably a Master 's degree, or equivalent.
Background in project management, preferably at least 5 years.
Experience of running projects within electrification segment is merited.
Project management in the process industry is merited.
You are results-oriented, strategic and have a structured approach to work.
Desirable (but not required) with experience of construction projects.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is required.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting manager Björn Svedlund, +46 722 30 01 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Kenneth Hultman, +46 40 35 00 96, Union: Mikael Hammar, +46 40 55 05 30, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 21 34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
This role is varied, challenging and rewarding. Apply today and help us change the course of an entire industry. Welcome to apply the latest by the 8th of November, 2023. Please note that selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
