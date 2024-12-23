Project Manager - Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
2024-12-23
Hitachi Energy is seeking a dynamic and experienced Project Manager to join our HVDC team. In this role, you will lead the execution of real estate projects and our Project Attractive Work place, ensuring all activities align with company policies, contractual agreements, and quality standards.
The ideal candidate is a proactive leader with experience in project management and the ability to work independently. You are used to work with Change Management as this is an integral part of many of our projects.
Your strong communication and people skills will serve you well in building robust relationships with stakeholders and acting as the key link between the construction process and our real estate operations.
How you 'll make an impact
Lead project teams and oversee project planning, execution, and control.
Monitor project progress, financials, and resource utilization.
Manage project risks and opportunities.
Procure necessary services, materials, and equipment.
Developing and implementing new products, processes, standards or operational plans that will have impact on the achievement of functional results.
Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Act as the key contact for customers and handle project issues.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in engineering, business, or a related field.
Proven experience in project management.
Background in construction and change management is a plus.
Experience in facility management.
Knowledge and experience from our HVDC organization is a merit.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks.
Highly organized, driven, and self-motivated.
English and Swedish skills
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Thomas Krysen, thomas.krysen@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Thomas Krysen, thomas.krysen@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
Lyviksvägen 3
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc
