Project manager - Head of process for our demonstration plant
2024-09-04
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2024-09-30
The most important job for the future
This is an exciting challenge where you will be responsible for the process development for our hydrogen based direct reduction demonstration plant. You will work in the forefront of, and contribute to, enabling our green transition journey.
We want to lead the transition of our industry towards a sustainable future. Just as we want to change the world, we want to develop everyone who joins us on this journey, personally and professionally. Do you want to help shape the future of the world's mining and minerals industry?
We are now taking a step further in planning our first demonstration plant for making fossil-free sponge iron with hydrogen and as the current Project manager for the process team will move on to a more technical role in the project, we are looking for a Project manager to take on this exciting challenge.
Your role
As a Project manager for the process development, you will lead the process team for the demonstration plant. You are responsible for planning the team's work to achieve the project's objectives and deliverables and monitor and report the team's work upwards in the project organization.
Responsibilities
Lead the team for process development in setting priorities and delivery targets necessary to achieve the company's goals for the project
Own and deliver against scope, schedule, and budget within overall project requirements
Manage both internal and external stakeholders
Manage relationships with suppliers/contractors and other external partners
Qualifications
The position requires not only a solid technical background and understanding of processes but also leadership skills and the ability to guide people of different backgrounds towards common goals.
Industry experience with hands-on project management experience within e.g., process industry, industrial construction projects.
Process knowledge (knowledge of process plants, PFD, P&ID, process simulations etc.)
Knowledge of process safety (security, risks, standards)
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills
Commercial and contract skills with experience managing contractors
Engineering degree (B.Sc/M.Sc) or similar
Fluency in English is required, Swedish is preferred
Experience working with direct reduction and hydrogen is a plus
What you get
A stimulating and challenging job where you work on cutting-edge issues. You will be part of a professional team of specialists working together for the future of the mining and minerals industry. In addition, you will also:
Health care and study support, as well as access to an art club, leisure club, mountain huts and family activities.
Part of the group's reward program
Enhanced parental allowance of up to 90% of regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Help and support in case of illness or in matters of work environment, health, wellness and rehabilitation
Reimbursement for dental care and terminal glasses
Possibility to apply for scholarships for studies for both you and your children
Opportunity to join our pension and insurance program with preferential rates.
As selection and interviews take place continuously, you are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible but no later than 30th September.
For more information about the position contact Jonas Engström, jonas.engstrom@lkab.com
.
Start date: As soon as possible
Location: Luleå
Position: Full time, permanent
Trade union contacts:
Malmberget/Luleå/Stockholm
Unionen Södra Katarina Paganus, 0970-762 98
SACO-klubben Södra - Annika Taavoniku, 0970-795 32
Ledarna Södra - Christer Olofsson, 0970-765 84
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
