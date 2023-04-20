Project Manager - Construction & Commissioning
2023-04-20
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
We are looking for a Project Manager to lead and coordinate Construction and Commissioning processes and activities related to project scope. You will be in office supporting the accomplishment of the site execution and the management of the site which is performed by the site manager.
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Your responsibilities
Organize and conduct kick off meetings for the Construction & Commissioning (C&C) Team
Identify Construction responsibilities as per tendered budget and roles
Review scope, budget and risk & opportunities of the contract
Coordinate and lead handover process from tendering to construction, reviewing the construction and commissioning scope, schedule, and budget, including risks & opportunities
Organize, drive, and participate in the review and approval of the constructability strategy performed during all phases of project execution
Drive in coordination with the assigned site manager, the site activities startup and preparation process, ensuring that a site execution plan is in place including forecast planning
Lead the Construction & Commissioning monthly project review and present status, development, and progress of the project to the management team
Your background
University degree (comparable with bachelor or master) in a technical field
You hold project management certificate and have conducted training for the same
Proven project management skills
Beneficial is experience from HVDC or Power Plant EPC Business in addition to experience working on construction sites
Your experience has provided you with strong leadership, self-competence, and interpersonal skills. This means that you are a sharp negotiator, with an excellent ability to resolve issues, lead teams and work constructively with stakeholders
Ability to communicate fluently in English, spoken and written alike
Additional language is an advantage
Good time management skills
Quality assurance awareness
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2023-05-11. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Toghrel Nohi, +46 107-38 06 67, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107 382 986, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Renée Lundgren, +46 107-38 54 75.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
