Project Leader/Designer, E-mobility & Cooling
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2024-05-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Our team is responsible for the quality and product maintenance within Charging and Thermal Management. We take charge of any deviations that may arise post-introduction in serial production; our primary mission is to optimize the customer experience. Currently there is a need to strengthen our team, will you take the chance to join this exciting journey?
Your assignment
As a project leader/designer within our Quick-team, you will be handling product deviations found at our production units as well as field quality assignments. The Quick-team operates as a cross-functional unit, strategically located at the production site. Collaborating closely with colleagues from R&D, Production and Procurement, you will play a critical role in maintaining the production flow and implementing necessary product changes.
Within our diverse portfolio, encompassing Charging and Power Distribution as well as Thermal management, you will tackle a wide array of challenges connected to high volume diesel trucks as well as battery-electric vehicles on the brink of scaling. Both management and design will be part of your assignment, and there will be a demand-driven balance between the two roles over time. Typical tasks can be:
Root cause investigations
Design and implementation of technical solutions
Update technical documentation
Management of cross-functional meetings
Coordination of introductions
On-site analyses of product deviations
Your profile
You are a tech-oriented team-player who thrive in a dynamic, fast paced work environment. You are communicative, goal oriented and well-structured in your work. You enjoy taking initiatives yourself when there are no instructions available, and get energy from finding the best way forward in cooperation with others. You have designer experience and interest/experience from working as an project leader or similar.
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree within engineering.
We offer
We offer an exciting challenge where you will be able to develop your leadership skills while being part of the ongoing transformation towards electrified vehicles. In our team we strive for an open, collaborative work environment where finding solutions is the main focus. We continuously invest time together in order to identify our improvement potential as a team, "Customer First" and "Team-spirit" are core-values that resonate with whom we are. Every day offers new opportunities to use your creativity and passion to keep our customers out of workshops and onto the roads.
In our team you will be able to develop your competence, through the continuous daily challenges as well as planned training. Together we will shape your future at Scania!
Application process
Please submit your application before 2 June 2024. Screening and interviews will be done continuously.
For more information
Get in contact with head of EVEQ, Johan Hag, 08-553 822 19.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8668053