Project Lead Engineer Hvdc
The opportunity
We are looking for a Project Lead Engineer who wants to experience the fascinating world of HVDC. In this role, you will get the opportunity to take the technical lead on projects and tenders where you will have the responsibility to coordinate global project teams. You will also interact with other stakeholders such as customers, officials, contractors, and supply chain, where you will be the main point of contact for technical queries. You will work independently while collaborating with others, and you will have great responsibility of managing all your projects and processes independently.
We know that everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. The need for expertise is increasing and we are therefore looking for both junior and senior engineers, with experience from various technical areas. No matter your background, you will be given the right tools and support to develop and grow in your role.
"Are you ready to energize your career and develop yourself to the next level, while taking the technical lead on HVDC projects? Then we hope that you will apply even if you do not fulfill all requirements!" - Hiring Manager Göran Lindquist
How you'll make an impact
Primary contact for communication of technical matters with the customer.
Ensure that engineering is developed with complete information and/or that all multidisciplinary information has been included.
Lead development of new solutions for complex projects and challenges.
Drive completion of all engineering activities on the project.
Provide technical support for testing, installation, and commissioning activities.
Prepare project documents in your area of responsibility and deliver within budget, scope, and contract.
Ensure adherence to safety standards and mitigation of potential risks.
Ensure technical quality in contracts, other documents, and delivery.
Your background
You have an academic degree in Engineering (for example Electrical engineering or another similar area).
5+ years of experience in similar lead role is required.
Experience working with HVDC technology is a big plus, but not a requirement.
As a person, you are communicative, collaborative, and not afraid to take on difficult conversations.
Ability to take a leading role and deliver quality results.
Fluency in English, both verbally and in writing, is required. Other languages are a great advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
In this role, you will be based at our office in either Ludvika, Västerås, or Göteborg, Sweden, with the opportunity to work remotely up to a couple of days per week.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to apply today!
Recruiting Manager Göran Lindquist, goran.lindquist@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
