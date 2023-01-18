Project Engineer Support - Valve Cooling
2023-01-18
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a project engineer support for valve cooling in HVDC grid integration units with global team. Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Your responsibilities
As a project engineer support you will be responsible for creating a database of customer questions and answers
You will be supporting project engineers in updating template documents
You will be involved in updating control system
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's degree preferably from the related area and education is a merit
Being organized and structured quick learner and result oriented
Being familiar with programming
To work with global or multicultural environment you will be contributing positive and proactive mindset, as well as with your ability to create a good atmosphere
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is required
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 8th February! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Afsaneh Behrouz, +46 (10) 7387127, afsaneh.behrouz@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
