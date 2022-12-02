Project Engineer
2022-12-02
With a unique legacy in dermatology as well as decades of cutting-edge innovation, Galderma is the leading company solely dedicated to skin and advancing the future of dermatology.
We look for people who focus on getting results, embrace learning and bring a positive energy. They must combine initiative with a sense of teamwork and collaboration. Above all, they must be passionate about doing something meaningful for consumers, patients and the healthcare professionals we serve every day. We aim to empower each employee and to promote their personal growth all the while ensuring business needs are met now and into the future. Across our company, we embrace diversity and respect the dignity, privacy and personal rights of every employee.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create unparalleled, direct impact.
Galderma Uppsala is investing in a new factory and the development of new products.
We have a unique opportunity join our Industrial Development department as a Project Engineer working with cleanroom & utilities. As Project Engineer you will identify, develop and improve production systems for new and existing products taking quality, finance and environmental considerations into account. You will act as an expert in appointed areas and recommend technical solutions.
Key Tasks
Initiate, plan, perform, evaluate, report and present results of technical trials.
Work according to industry standards and take applicable regulations into account for process development, process validation, equipment validation and other relevant areas.
Develop User Requirement Specifications, act as technical expert during evaluation of suppliers, accountable for Commissioning, and take part in IQ/OQ/PQ of equipment and processes.
Train technicians and manufacturing personnel in new or changed operating procedures. When needed write manufacturing specification reports and files.
Act as technical expert and advice colleagues, production, and projects. Be up to date on innovations in applicable technical fields.
Coordinate and guide plant engineering activities or act as (sub) project manager for larger projects
Skills and Qualifications
Bachelors or MSc in Engineering or other relevant education or equivalent work background
Professional level English and Swedish
Medical device or pharmaceutical industry background including GMS/GEP is a plus
Background in engineering/development and scale-up activities including purchasing, verification and validation activities for equipment is of value
ATEX and clean room environment work is a plus
What we offer
This is a unique opportunity to build the future within Galderma's Industrial Development Department, setting standards to encourage personal engagement and development; and broaden the company knowledge in engineering manufacturing science and technology.
You will be working with a global dermatology company with operations in 90 countries. The Uppsala site is Galderma's global center for our aesthetics business and has operations in product development, manufacturing and marketing. We offer an opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment where personal and professional development is encouraged. We are located along the river Fyrisån, 10 minutes by bike from Uppsala Central Station.
