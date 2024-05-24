Teaching assistant in engineering - Farm4Future
2024-05-24
At the school of Business, Society and Engineering, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment in accordance with the Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5, § 12
Scope: Maximum 50% for one student, or approx. 30-35% each for two students, 2 months
Number of positions: 1-2
Closing date for application: 2024-06-07
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Work duties
The job duties involve support in some of our environmental laboratories. Research tasks may also be included in the job responsibilities.
As a teaching assistant, you'll be instrumental in assisting with the build-up of laboratory testbeds, taking samples and helping with measurements. Additionally, you'll support our wastewater and crop research, water analysis, manage vertical farm setups, track plant growth, and assist in data analysis.
Qualifications
Only those who are admitted to an education at first cycle or second cycle level at MDU may be employed as a teaching assistant.
An education in engineering or agriculture is preferred. Possession of a degree is not required, but enrollment in a relevant program and completion of related courses is expected. Familiarity with a laboratory environment, and an ability to follow lab safety rules is essential. You will work in an international environment, so good skills in English is required.
Merits:
Candidates should have a passion for sustainable agriculture, hands-on mechanical workshop skills, and a problem-solving attitude. Joining us offers collaboration with top researchers and growth in the field
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities such as the ability to work independently and a service-oriented mindset
We value qualities that contribute to improving the age and gender balance as well as ethnic and cultural diversity.
Application
Application is made online.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
