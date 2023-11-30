Project Director
Linxon Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2023-11-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linxon Sweden AB i Västerås
Job Title: Project Director
Location: Västerås, Sweden
Do you want to lead a highly skilled multi-disciplinary project team and manage suppliers and contractors.
Then this is right opportunity for you!
Linxon is hiring a Project Director who can own responsibilities for delivering some of the largest turn key Substation projects in Sweden, on time, on budget and with high customer satisfaction.
What will you do?
Have the overall responsibility for your project - including all aspects
Lead and manage your team to both deliver and enjoy working at Linxon.
Ensure Safety, Health and Environmental requirements are implemented, and no one gets hurt working in our projects.
As a senior level figure within the local business, you are expected to have a keen interest in finding out and sharing your knowledge about new development, market trends, publically known competitors' products and activities.
Experience Required:
At least 3 years' experience in execution of Substation project on the Swedish market.
Lead substation projects on voltage levels above 110 kV.
You have managed several delivery projects during the last few years.
Good knowledge of processes in industrial, large and complex or turnkey contracts is required.
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills. This means that you are a sharp negotiator, with an excellent ability to resolve issues, lead teams and work constructively with customer relations.
Competencies:
Fluency in Swedish and English is mandatory
Permit to work in EU
What we offer:
Benefits: 25 days holiday entitlement + Statutory and public holidays + Additional 3 (three) days holiday
Life Assurance and Career Progression
We also have a brilliant smarter working policy, too. That means many of our office-based people and some of our site-based people are able to either work from home or as part of our hybrid model.
When it comes to diversity and inclusion, we see things differently at Linxon.
We encourage applications from people of all races, ages, genders, religions, sexual orientations and more - so whoever you are, we hope you'll see things our way, too Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: suresh.r@atkinsrealis.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linxon Sweden AB
(org.nr 559128-7106)
Port-Anders Gata 3 5TR (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8297337