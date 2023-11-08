Project Coordinator
Minnovation is now searching for Project Coordinator for our business partner.
As a Project Coordinator you will work with project management and support clients in the Swedish market.
You will act as a subject matter expert, working closely with our project management team and our customer team, providing on-site project delivery support and training related to our lithium-ion battery equipment.
This position is in Skellefteå, Sweden, job performing with 100%Onsite. Based on job needs, it may require domestic & international travel.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local Swedish terms and conditions will apply.
Your primary responsibilities:
• Reporting to Project Manager on project and personnel matters
• Assist in the effective delivery and execution of engineering projects.
• Assisting the leadership team in facilitating various process improvement projects and corrective action plans.
• Overall coordination and management of projects under responsibility in line with the company's business development.
• Developing reports to support internal optimization efforts and client reporting requirements.
• Ensuring project execution in accordance with and adaptation to local requirements.
• Coordinating project team activities and ensuring that resources are identified and supported and that potential issues are identified and escalated on projects appropriately.
• Active participation in the standardization of our organizational processes
To succeed in this role, you should have:
• Bachelor / master's degree in engineering, Project Management, or comparable and similar fields
• Minimum of an associate degree in a business-related field or comparable experience
• Good analytical skills (e.g., structuring complex topics), proactive thinking, good sense of responsibility.
• Outstanding organizational skills, ensure alignment of project tactics, communicate project status, and risks.
• Broad & deep knowledge in own functional area, combining with broad knowledge of other areas.
• Have good communication skills.
Language skills: Fluent in English and Chinese, Swedish knowledge is a merit
