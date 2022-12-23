Project Coordinator
2022-12-23
Recruitbyme is a company that works in the areas of recruitment / staffing and training, where we help our customers with competent staff and their own internal competence development. We have over 20 years of experience in the above areas, which allows our customers to feel safe with us, as their next business partner.
We work according to the key words Quality - commitment and personal service in all customer relationships we make.
We are looking for a Project Coordinator to our client!
Background
Replacement of consolidation system BPC with Onestream. Project is driven by Group Finance, Group IT and Group Vendor. Supported by the Business Areas. We need a coordinator to support the BA leads.
Skills
Proactive.
Strong coordination skills.
Can drive simpler activities but will need to coordinate and track fulfillment of these activities with a various IT and Finance teams and Group.
Examples of activities:
Ensuring UAT testers are communicated to Group and have access to Onestream site.
Tracking with SMR Core ERP teams on the build and testing progress.
Liaising with Group and ensuring that tracking reports are updated regularly by the various ERP teams.
Other:
Start date: January 2023
End date: May/June 2023
Location: Stockholm or Sandviken
Remote: Remote / Hybrid OK - occasional availability to F2F meetings in Stockholm required
Hours per week: Around 16 hours a week for 6 months starting January
CV language: English Compulsory and Swedish (Optional) Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recruitbyme i Sverige AB
(org.nr 559320-8654) Kontakt
Rekryteringsansvarig
Mats Andersson mats@recruitbyme.se 0704830203
7288920