We are looking for a Project Coordinator to our client!

Background

Replacement of consolidation system BPC with Onestream. Project is driven by Group Finance, Group IT and Group Vendor. Supported by the Business Areas. We need a coordinator to support the BA leads.

Skills

Proactive.
Strong coordination skills.
Can drive simpler activities but will need to coordinate and track fulfillment of these activities with a various IT and Finance teams and Group.

Examples of activities:

Ensuring UAT testers are communicated to Group and have access to Onestream site.
Tracking with SMR Core ERP teams on the build and testing progress.
Liaising with Group and ensuring that tracking reports are updated regularly by the various ERP teams.

Other:

Start date: January 2023
End date: May/June 2023
Location: Stockholm or Sandviken
Remote: Remote / Hybrid OK - occasional availability to F2F meetings in Stockholm required
Hours per week: Around 16 hours a week for 6 months starting January
CV language: English Compulsory and Swedish (Optional)

