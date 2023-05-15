Project Controller
2023-05-15
The Financial management team within HVDC is now expanding and we are looking for you who want to be part of the journey to enabling grids for the future!
You will be a part of our project controlling team and take on responsibility and impact on the financial project analysis. In this position you have great opportunities to create a broad network internally as well as externally. You will also have abroad experience and understanding of operations, which will be of importance in your career.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don 't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities:
Ensure compliance with corporate and country standards, regulations, and guidelines.
Joint responsibility with the Project Manager in all financial and commercial matters. Actively drive operational and financial performance of assigned projects, drive and seek optimization of project revenues, profitability, cashflow contributing to the financial result.
Support the Project Manager in coordinating and preparing monthly project reviews including preparation of "at completion" estimates, cost-to-complete calculations, revenues, and cash flow forecasts.
Participate in opportunity/risk identification and monitor that all required actions are timely implemented.
Manage invoicing, currency risks and hedging, bonds and guarantees as well as tax matters with support from relevant departments.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background:
We see that you have relevant industry experience in the similar or equivalent industry with Project and/or Tender controlling background.
Financial knowledge with financial degree as basic qualification.
Preferably you have several years of experience in project controlling.
You have skills to consolidate large amount of data and make it understandable to management.
You act responsibly in terms of integrity, transparency and safety
You are eager to deliver results - prioritize, act and achieve
You drive to exceed goals and improve business practices for higher performance levels
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? by Last day to apply is 2023-05-30. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Mats Kaneberg, mats.kaneberg@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
