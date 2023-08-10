Medarbetare Med Erfarenhet Av Rest/storkök (food Co-Worker), Ikea Kållered
Job description
We are now looking for employees with good cooking skills for our restaurant at IKEA Kållered. Do you want to work with cooking and at the same time meet lots of colleagues and customers every day? Then this could be the right service for you!
In this role, you get an insight into our entire restaurant business, which consists of both restaurant and staff canteen as well as bistro and café. Our restaurant has 650 seats and in the staff canteen we serve lunch daily to our colleagues, so here it is full speed!
This is a perfect opportunity for those who have an education in food / restaurant or already have experience in the restaurant industry and want to work more with cooking. Your education or experience has given you prior knowledge in food safety and HACCP. In addition, the most important thing is not what is written in your CV, but that you are passionate about food and the customer. The rest we can teach you!
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
At IKEA Food we serve something for everyone - breakfast, coffee, lunch and dinner. Good service and quality are important to us. Our task is to ensure that the food is always presented according to IKEA's concept. Your task will mainly be to prepare and cook for our customer restaurant where we serve about 2000 main dishes per day and for our staff canteen where we serve about 140 main dishes per day.
You work in both our cold and warm kitchen cooking, preparing and serving food. Other common tasks in a kitchen are also included, such as serving, product picking, self-monitoring and dish handling.
If you want to know more about what it's like to work with us at IKEA Food, we would like you to visit one of our restaurants and read more about our tasks on our website: www.ikea.com/se/sv/this-is-ikea/work-with-us/jobba-pa-ikea-food-pub05b4c090
Now we have mentioned what you can offer us and our customers. But what can we offer you?
How about...
• Salary according to collective agreement as restaurant employee with good allowance for inconvenient working hours? For example, double hourly pay Saturday after 12, all Sunday and bank holidays.
• Good working hours? Times vary, but you never finish later than 8.30pm and only work every other weekend. When you are free, you are free.
• Opportunities to develop? You get help to start your career as a leader or specialist, in Sweden or abroad, throughout IKEA.
• Employee benefits? We give 15% staff discount, breakfast, wellness allowance, extra pension payment, additional contributions for personal purchases such as shoes, dental care, glasses, bicycle and more.
Apply now!
The positions we offer are permanent positions of 30,6h/week (80%) and 38,25h/week (100%). Your schedule is arranged both weekdays and every other weekend with varying working hours between 07.00-20.30.
