Hungrig På En Ny Karriär? (food Co-Worker), Ikea Food Kållered
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Mölndal Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Mölndal
2023-08-10
Job description
9 out of 10 visitors eat food with us at IKEA, which makes us one of the world's largest restaurant chains. We are pride of the large amount of affordable food we serve every day. Food that is good in taste and for the environment. We are also proud of the team that makes all this work. Now we would like to welcome you to join this team!
We recruit for several different positions that can suit both you as a student and you who want to start a new career. The contracts we offer range from 8 hours to 30.6 hours a week.
Here, your task is more than serving meatballs. Your task is to strengthen the customer's experience with the help of food. Our customers should not go hungry by their visit with us. You feed our customers before, during and after their visit with us. Planting buns. Cinnamon buns. Crisp. Soft ice cream. Lingonberry jam. You will meet our customers in the restaurant, bistro and grocery store at the exit.
If you want to know more about what it's like to work with us at IKEA Food, we would like you to visit one of our restaurants and read more about our tasks on our website: www.ikea.com/se/sv/this-is-ikea/work-with-us/jobba-pa-ikea-food-pub05b4c090
Now we have mentioned what you can offer our customers. But what can we offer you?
How about...
1. Salary according to collective agreements and good allowances for inconvenient working hours? For example, double hourly pay Saturday after 12, all Sunday and bank holidays.
2. Good working hours? Times vary, but you never finish later than 8.30pm and only work every other weekend. When you are free, you are free.
3. Opportunities to develop? You get help to start your career as a leader or specialist, in Sweden or abroad, throughout IKEA.
4. Employee benefits? We give 15% staff discount, breakfast, wellness allowance, extra pension payment, additional contributions for personal purchases such as shoes, dental care, glasses, bicycle and more.
5. To get the answer to how IKEA can manage to have such low prices?
Why we will love you
Haven't served meatballs or sold ice cream before? Don't worry. Come as you are and your new colleagues will teach you everything you need to know. You get introduction and training so you know what to do.
To feel comfortable in our uniform, however, there are a few things you should be comfortable with:
You should feel comfortable with other people. Have you seen how we work? We do it together. We are dependent on each other for the food to reach the customer. You are an important part of us succeeding in delivering food for the many people.
You should like sales. Whether you're putting mashed potatoes, washing dishes or unpacking goods, you do it to increase sales and create satisfied customers. And at the same time provide our customers with an excellent experience.
You should appreciate having things to do. This job is not for those who like to sit still. The tasks are many and varied. We encourage you to take the initiative! Here we are not afraid to make mistakes.
Apply now!
The positions we offer are permanent positions and temporary positions with different contract dimensions. From 8 hours a week to 30.6 hours a week. When you make your application, you will receive more information and the opportunity to answer what you are interested in. If you are mainly interested in 8 hours a week, we would like you to work more during our Christmas dinner season from week 45.
We do not need a cover letter in this recruitment. Instead, you attach a CV and answer a few questions we ask when you make your application. We will ask you why you want to work with us, how our working hours suit you and when you can start with us.
Please submit your application no later than August 20th! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Ekenleden 2 (visa karta
)
428 22 KÅLLERED Arbetsplats
