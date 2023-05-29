Project and Business Coordinator
Interspectral AB, Norrkoping
About the job
Interspectral is a global Company within advanced 3D Visualization. We operate in business areas Scientific Visualization and Visualization for Industrial applications within additive manufacturing. Check us out : https://interspectral.com/
The Opportunity
Interspectral is based in Norrkoping. The culture is characterized by curiosity and collaboration, fostered through inclusive leadership and a non-hierarchical organization. The Project and Business Coordinator is key in supporting the CEO and the Sales & Marketing Team to operate smoothly. In the role you will be an important part of managing the project and administrative works in the office, situated in an amazing office space at Norrkoping. You will find opportunities to run and participate in various projects depending on your interest and capability.
About the role
As a Project and Business Coordinator, you'll be working closely with the management of Interspectral. Here, the work environment is friendly, ambitious, and supportive. The Project and Business Coordinator role consists of tasks such as planning and executing activities for the CEO and the management team, being in touch with the team making sure everyone has the information they need. Handling events and driving shorter projects is within the scope of the role and communication function for the team.
To outline some of the tasks in more detail:
• Coordinating project activities and ensuring smooth project execution; project plans, project schedules, budgets, and expenditures
• Maintaining clear and effective communication among project team members and stakeholders
• Providing administrative support to project managers and team members; organizing project-related events, managing calendars, and assisting with travel arrangements
• Project reporting by gathering and analyzing data, preparing project status reports, and assisting in project evaluations; monitoring project timelines, milestones, and deliverables
• Facilitating stakeholder engagement by organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings, managing stakeholder communications, and ensuring timely and effective stakeholder involvement
• Organize interdepartmental workflow to ensure all elements are handled according to process and schedule
We think you have/are:
You have experience of administratively supporting CEO's, Management Teams or similar. You have experience of organizing and planning intense schedules as well as making things happen, supporting the management.
To bullet-point the experience we are looking for:
At least five years of experience in a senior administrative role, preferably as Executive Assistant or similar.
Experience of working in an international organization.
Excellent skills in English.
Excellent MS Office skills - PowerPoint & Excel in particular
Project Management experience is a plus.
Preferable MBA degree
As a person we believe you have a good amount of the characteristics below:
You have good self-awareness and possess emotional intelligence.
You are a team player and genuinely believe in collaborating.
You are organized and structured as well as good with prioritizing.
You keep track of important details.
You work well independently and take responsibility.
You are proactive, think ahead with the end goal in mind.
You handle quick changes well.
You are flexible and manage priorities.
You can apply for this position by pressing APPLY above. If you have any questions, please contact Isabelle Hachette on +46 708735369, isabelle.hachette@interspectral.com
