Mechanical Works Site Engineer (Piping Works)
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Boden Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Boden
2024-02-22
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Mechanical Works Site Engineer experienced in piping works to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Educational qualification of bachelor's in mechanical engineering. Total 7 years of experience in the projects mainly in piping and mechanical.
• Experience of working with multi - national and multi - cultural project teams is strongly preferred.
• Demonstrated leadership experience and previous track record of successfully working in mechanical (piping) contractor team.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Supervise daily Mechanical/piping work progress in line with construction schedule.
• Monitor the welding, testing, reinstatement and installation of piping to ensure the work agrees with the project's design and inspect work progress to identify challenges, mitigate risks and guarantee the safety of piping stuff.
• Ensure the prerequisites are on place to commence piping and mechanical activities as planned. Attend all inspection, welding tests, hydrotest, reinstatement, walkdowns as per QA/QC plan.
• Advanced knowledge of industry standards and regulations (ASME, EN) related to piping works in industrial projects.
• Prepare daily/weekly progress report and other concerns to the management.
• Report daily, weekly, and/or monthly on installed quantities and status.
• Intervene to site issues and take appropriate action to the way forward of activities.
• Performs coordination and communications with Design Engineering to resolve technical problems and initiating, reviewing, implementing, and/or dispositioning change requests such as Field Change Notices, Field Change Requests, Nonconformance Reports, Conditioned Reports, and other technical documentation.
• Cross discipline review of design documents and interface with engineering team.
• Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8490626