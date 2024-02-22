Planning & Cost Controlling Engineer
2024-02-22
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Planning & Cost Controlling Engineer to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Degree in Mechanical Engineering is desired but not a must.
• Specialization in Project Management or Cost Control related training.
• Min 5 years relevant and similar capacity in project estimating and cost control.
• Need to have a few years demonstrable knowledge/experience of successful project delivery of complex projects with multiple interfaces, as well as experience of creating baseline, analyzing activities, critical path, float, and identifying relationships between activities.
• Need to have experience working within the industrial facility projects, and experience working in a role with as a team member within time planning and cost controlling department.
• Technically strong in project cost planning, scheduling, and reporting.
• Knowledge in the use of Primavera Scheduling is a must.
• Demonstrate strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.
• Have experience of working with Excel and to calculate progress with S-curves in Excel.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills and meticulous.
• Possess good project background and technical writing ability and skills.
• Mature, proactive, resourceful, and hands-on with good initiative.
• Independent worker who is able to work well with minimal supervision.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Responsible to control and monitor project total expenditure including verifying and checking of invoices and claims from suppliers, vendors and subcontractors to ensure that all project expenditures are captured and properly recorded.
• Provide planning and cost controlling support for all projects which includes variation reporting, monitoring of milestone progress to the preparation of customer billing processes, etc.
• Provide cost control and planning advice to the internal PMT team as and when required.
• Undertake any other ad-hoc duties as required.
• Perform and manage project activity scheduling and monitoring
• Looking for, working in an international context, and communicating in English orally and in writing.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8490583