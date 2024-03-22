Programme Lead
Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei i Stockholm
The Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) is a public-private initiative launched in 2019 by the governments of Sweden and India, focusing on low-carbon transitions in the heavy industry sector. LeadIT connects countries and companies from advanced and emerging economies, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions in industry by 2050. Currently, LeadIT includes 18 countries and 20 companies, with its Secretariat hosted by SEI at the SEI Headquarters in Stockholm.
The LeadIT mission for 2024-2026 introduces a new pillar on technology co-development, questioning how to expedite the deployment of breakthrough technology in the industry sector globally and foster co-development and diffusion to reduce carbon emissions in heavy industry.
The role
This full-time role is crucial for maintaining the momentum of driving international collaboration, developing industry transition partnerships and supporting public-private co-operation accelerate industrial decarbonization in line with LeadIT's 2024-2026 mission. The role involves defining and developing work areas and contributing to the global industrial decarbonization agenda, in close collaboration with colleagues and partners. The work is highly multisectoral, encompassing innovation, industry and trade policies, as well as climate and sustainability affairs.
Key duties and responsibilities
Lead the technology co-development pillar, including developing delivery models for the 2024-2026 workplan, ensuring action plan delivery and maintaining smooth daily operations.
Engage proactively with members and partners for effective outreach and impactful communications.
Structure and lead the work on technology co-development between private and public stakeholders in the global industry transition.
Develop and implement sustainable working methods, scope, direction and partnerships for delivering LeadIT's mission to accelerate global industry transition.
Ensure the implementation of the LeadIT mission statement and annual workplans.
Represent LeadIT internally and externally, along with other duties as assigned.
Who you are
We seek a professional with at least 8 years of experience in project management and policy engagement in areas like industry transition, climate change mitigation, trade, industry, innovation or corporate sustainability. Experience in heavy industries (e.g, steel, cement) or technical knowledge of these sectors is beneficial. Energy sector expertise, industrial supply chains or emissions reduction knowledge, especially in the Global South, is preferred.
Relevant experience includes industry, multilateral and governmental co-operation in the green transition, with knowledge of trade, patents, licensing and intellectual property rights in industry transition being advantageous. Experience in emerging economies (e.g., India, Brazil, South Africa) is valued, and applicants from the Global South are encouraged.
Formal qualifications, skills and experience
University degree or equivalent in a relevant field such as engineering, economics or social science is required, with a Master's or Ph.D. being a merit.
Demonstrable project management skills, including planning, project adaptation and programme delivery.
Strong partnership development skills, with experience coordinating with governments, the private sector and international entities.
Fluency in English, with additional language skills such as Portuguese, Hindi or UN languages being advantageous.
A track record of delivering programme contents to stakeholders.
Experience in emerging economies is preferred.
Required personal skills
Ability to multi-task and prioritize assignments in a high-paced environment.
Ability to mentor and support colleagues within LeadIT and SEI, being a supportive team player.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Demonstrated interest in LeadIT's core mission.
Existing network of relevant contacts for LeadIT's work.
Creative thinking and adaptibility in fast paced and uncertain environments.
Our offer
At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.
Employment at SEI HQ includes:
Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.
Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days.
Being part of a world-leading organizational that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environmental and development.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.
SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. This recruitment is open to all applicants and SEI HQ will support the process of obtaining a work- or residence permit. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei
Linnégatan 87D (visa karta
)
104 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei Kontakt
HR Specialist
Filippa Klintberg filippa.klintberg@sei.org Jobbnummer
8560374