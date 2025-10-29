Program Manager Missile Systems
Saab AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Karlskoga Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Karlskoga
2025-10-29
, Lekeberg
, Degerfors
, Nacka
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Karlskoga
, Kristinehamn
, Örebro
, Lindesberg
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
The Program Manager (Contract or Operations Responsible i.a.w GMS) governs our contractual obligations towards the customer and ensures that all conditions are fulfilled in order to successfully deliver customer contracts on time and budget. To initiate, maintain and develop interpersonal relations, internally and with customers and partners, is an important ingredient in the job.
The contracts can both be within the product support area as well as complex system (system of systems) deliveries. The work is done in a team context where the Business Unit provide several of the Contract Management roles such as Product and Commercial management. Close cooperation with Operations in terms of Development, Purchasing and Production is also of essence.
You will work with experienced professionals in an environment that depends on the necessity of close cooperation between several roles, functions and partners.
You will be part of PU unit GBAD within Saab Dynamics located in Karlskoga. For this role you will have your office in Karlskoga.
Your profile
We think that you have a well developed project management skills spiced with commercial and business experiences, preferably in an international context. Negotiation skills, with associated sense for diplomacy, drive and integrity, are also important properties in your character. An interest for the technical dimension is also required.
As for all managerial roles it is also vital that you have an ability to take initiative, communicate expectations, conditions and requirements in order to build teams and drive progress with sustained performance for everybody involved.
We think that you have a Bachelor or Masters degree in relevant College education and good communication skills in English, verbal and written.
Driving licence including ability and will to travel both within Sweden and abroad.
It is a merit if you have relevant international experience from defence industry in similar role with experience in translating customer need or requirements to functions and activities. Experience of the products in Business Unit Missile Systems portfolio is also a strength.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_37598". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9578825