Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
We're at an exciting stage in our journey-growing rapidly and expanding our Product & Development team in Stockholm to build a vibrant hub for innovation, product design, and technology. This is a unique opportunity to join a thriving organization where you can help shape the future of assistive communication, defining how we work and delivering impactful solutions for our users.
We are building a culture of empowered, collaborative teams who are passionate about helping individuals with disabilities find their voice and connect with the world. Our teams thrive on trust, collaboration, and a positive environment where everyone lead and contributes. We deeply understand the people we serve, empathize with their challenges, and use our expertise to make a real difference.
As a Program Manager you will join a team that is responsible for go-to-market product launch activities and the development and implementation of projects involving cross-functional teams. The team focuses on delivering innovative products to internal and external customers, addressing complex communication challenges. To succeed, you should be highly driven, structured in your approach, and passionate about finding creative solutions to exciting project challenges. This role focuses on managing projects from inception to launch, ensuring alignment with business objectives and success metrics.
In this role, you will:
Manage multiple Product & Development programs and projects to deliver value and meet business objectives by developing and maintaining effective project plans and timelines, and leading teams in a collaborative and transparent environment.
Create and maintain program plans, budgets, and schedules for all product releases.
Collaborate with company and departmental leaders to define and prioritize projects and programs, aligning on business needs, scope, milestones, timelines, and success metrics.
Drive a culture of ownership by holding project teams accountable for pace, scope, and commitments through consistent reporting, data-driven insights, and clear communication between teams and leadership.
Break down programs into component projects, define dependencies, and work with team leads to allocate the necessary resources.
Identify and quantify project risks, develop decision-making criteria, recommend resolution paths, and lead discussions with senior stakeholders to resolve issues proactively.
Define and implement project management standards, processes, and tools for use across the company on projects of varying sizes, including those you directly manage and those led by others.
Advise and coach individuals and teams on project management best practices and tools ensuring compliance with the Tobii Dynavox Project Model.
Define, measure, and socialize critical project and program metrics across the company while driving efforts to improve them.
What We're Looking For:
We are looking for someone that has:
Proficiency with project tracking tools (MS Project, Smartsheet, etc.).
Experience in the AAC or medical-class industry is a plus.
Familiarity with Scrum or other agile frameworks, with PMP or Scrum certifications preferred.
Strong ability to lead and motivate teams, set clear goals, hold teams accountable, and drive project success.
Expertise in analyzing data, defining problems, and developing solutions to overcome business challenges.
Exceptional communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders and build trust.
Self-motivated with a strong focus on delivering successful outcomes and demonstrating urgency across all projects.
A commitment to enhancing systems, processes, and project management practices.
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
