Professional / Senior Gameplay Designer (AI)
Remedy Entertainment Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Remedy Entertainment Sweden AB i Stockholm
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a talented Senior Gameplay Designer to work on the highly anticipated remake of Max Payne.
Are you passionate about improving combat? Are you motivated by creating NPC behaviours that delight and surprise the player? Are you ready to join the NPC team and take on a significant role in shaping the core combat experience.
If you join the team, you will work with some of the best AI tools in the industry, having a lot of autonomy and creative control, as you drive the development of the combat and non-combat NPCs in the game. At the same time, you will have the support of a solid and experienced team.
At Remedy Entertainment, we value diversity and are committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace for all team members. If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and make a significant contribution to the team, keep scrolling!
What you get to do
You'll get to design and prototype AI features with the support and direction of the Lead Gameplay Designer and NPC Lead.
You will be pitching new enemy archetypes and boss fights that fit the vision, gameplay and creative pillars of the game. You will write creative and technical design specs, and prototype enemy behaviors and abilities.
During the production stage you will be creating and maintaining behavior trees, finite state machines, environment queries and Lua scripts from early prototypes all the way through final implementation and polish.
You will work closely with programmers, character and VFX artists, animators and audio designers to bring the vision to final quality, evangelizing AI features to level designers and environment artists.
You'll bring your combat experience to the level process, working with Level Designers to create world class combat encounters
What you bring to the role
You have a good understanding of rational game design principles and the role of AI in gameplay loops.
You can drive core game features from concept to release, you are experienced with AI systems and have shipped one or more titles in a similar role.
Your technical capabilities allow you to understand complex concepts and create first-pass technical implementations of features yourself.
You can give and take constructive feedback while interacting with leads, publishers and other team members, using it to improve the product.
You're an independent thinker, able to drive features by yourself but also excel working in a collaborative environment
What is in it for you
At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable game experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged.
We work in an environment that values both individual and team-work, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
We have two offices, one in Finland, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and one in Stockholm, Sweden. Both locations are well known for their exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep.
If you are not already in Finland or Sweden, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else.
Our studio is embracing a hybrid work model that gives you the flexibility to work from home and have valuable face-to-face time with your colleagues.
To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV (English), work references/portfolio and other information relevant to the position. This position will be filled as soon as suitable applicants are found. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Remedy Entertainment Sweden AB
(org.nr 559359-5001)
Torkel Knutssonsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
118 49 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8419674