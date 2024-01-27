Campaign Coordinator to Leading International Automotive Manufacturer
Let's innovate for the future together. We are a team of individuals passionate about making a positive impact, dedicated to innovating in the realm of safe, sustainable, and convenient mobility solutions. Interested in being part of our journey?
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Supply & Logistics division is at the heart of ensuring global availability of accessories and spare parts. Our operations encompass the entire material journey from supplier to end customer. Our business structure is centered around key distribution hubs in strategic global locations, supplemented by a network of auxiliary warehouses worldwide. As part of the Campaign Coordinator Team, you'll find yourself amongst a diverse group, united by a spirit of collaboration. The team consists of four motivated individuals, each bringing their unique energy and expertise to the table.
Work tasks
In the role of Campaign Coordinator, you will be at the forefront of coordinating critical information related to quality and sales initiatives. Your responsibilities include ensuring that Supply & Logistics maintains optimal stock levels ahead of scheduled activities. A significant part of your role involves managing and making strategic decisions regarding quality issues, as well as orchestrating the collaboration of relevant groups within Supply & Logistics. Additionally, you'll engage in monitoring ongoing quality and sales campaigns, refining operational methods, and spearheading internal training initiatives related to quality management. Representing Supply & Logistics in both internal and external quality-related matters also falls under your purview.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Language: Swedish & English
• Education: A minimum of a B.Sc. in Logistics, Engineering, or a related field
• Past experience: Experience in the Supply Chain domain, preferably with a focus on Purchase Planning and/or Stock Management
• Skill: Strong communication and presentation capabilities
It is meritorious if you are familiar with Lean Manufacturing principles is an added advantage
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability, and innovation. This iconic Swedish automotive manufacturer has been a beacon in the industry for decades. Famous for pioneering advancements in automotive safety and setting global standards, the brand seamlessly blends luxury with functionality. With a rich heritage rooted in exceptional engineering and design, it continues to push the boundaries of technology and performance, ensuring each vehicle is a testament to Scandinavian craftsmanship and environmental care. Ersättning
