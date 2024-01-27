Junior product owner to Xylem!
2024-01-27
Here is the opportunity for you as a junior engineer to take a great next step in your career. Xylem is an innovative and market-leading company specialized in water technology. You are offered a combined role as both a product owner and test engineer of Xylem's products. In this role, you will have many points of contact and work on requirement specification based on customer preferences. You will also get to test the products in the lab - in other words, you become your own test engineer. If you're hands-on and enjoy complex problem-solving, you've just discovered the ideal workplace.
As a Junior Product Owner, you will work in the Digital Solutions department, responsible for the control of water pumps. You will be part of the System Integration team, consisting of 5 competent and dedicated colleagues who look forward to welcoming you. You will be the product owner for starters (automatic starting device for pumps) and for a control unit with VFD for pumps with 1-phase installation. In this role, you work on product requirements, for example when there is a change in customer needs. Your task is to identify the necessary changes and project-manage the changes within the organization, including software/hardware aspects. Additionally, you will test the products in the lab by building test stations and simulating various test scenarios.
The position offers a varied scope, demanding a continual exploration of inventive solutions. You will engage in numerous hands-on tasks in the laboratory, where you will apply your technical comprehension and excellent problem-solving skills.
You are offered
• Work closely with a high-quality product that transports and purifies water globally
• A creative environment where you get to focus on your personal and professional development together with committed and helpful colleagues and manager.
The employment will start as a consulting assignment through Academic Work. As long as everyone is satisfied with the collaboration, the ambition is for you to be directly employed by Xylem in the future. As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future
Work tasks
• Specify and project-manage changes in the product
• Participating in morning meetings and strategic planning
• Build test stations and simulate various test cases
• Analyzing various test scenarios and strategizing novel testing procedures to execute
To succeed and thrive in the role, you need to be self-driven and be comfortable pushing through ideas and initiatives. You will be part of a team that truly enjoys hands-on work in the laboratory, so we prefer that you share a similar mindset and are eager to work closely with the product. You enjoy tackling complex issues and have a genuine technical interest.
• Master's/Bachelor's degree in engineering physics, electronics, mechatronics or similar.
• Has basic knowledge in electronics and various electrical components
• Basic programming skills
• Can express yourself fluently in English, both verbally and in writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with VFD (Variable Frequency Drive)
• Previous work experience in test methodology
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-driven
• Initiative taking
• Good collaboration skills
