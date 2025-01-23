Produktutvecklare
Do you have a passion for home furnishing and creating a great offer? Are you inspired by people's real life at home? Are you motivated by reaching more of the many people through a desirable and affordable range offer? Are you interested in leading product development, change and improvements keeping the consumer and the business in focus? Do you want to develop products for the most important people in the world?
Well then, right now we are looking for a Product Developer to join our Range team in Children's IKEA.
At Children's IKEA, our approach to product development is always from the child's perspective, with safety as a fundamental priority. We base our designs on a deep knowledge and understanding of children and their life at home environments. Our commitment goes beyond just creating products; we strive to make a positive impact on both people and the planet. Through our range, we inspire children to be curious, to care for their own wellbeing, as well as for the health of our planet.
Constant and instant change is what defines family life, and new needs come as children grow. That is why our job is to side with families with thin wallets, ensuring that we have the needed products and solutions to the lowest possible prices.
We are seeking someone who fully appreciates that PLAY is serious business and who brings a playful mindset to their work. As a Product Developer in Children's IKEA, you play a key role in our quest to improve the everyday connected to children's needs and dreams.
We are looking for you who have both curiosity and insights into the needs and dreams of consumers and their life at home. You know how to lead design processes with an entrepreneurial approach and always with togetherness. We also want you to have a strong sense of form, a passion for home furnishing and a background in design.
As a Product Developer at IKEA of Sweden you bring product ideas to life through attention to all dimensions of the IKEA Democratic Design process; form, function, sustainability, low price and quality. You will be part of engaging the full capabilities of the value chain to deliver democratic design products with unique IKEA identity. You will work together with a multifunctional team of experts in design, sourcing & supply, engineering, marketing & communication and sales. Together, you co-create the final home furnishing product through a holistic and customer centric approach.
As a Product Developer for Children's IKEA you are responsible for:
Leading the design development of better products delivering to all 5 dimensions of Democratic design being the specialist in form and function always starting with the price tag '
Taking part in creating the Range and leading the Portfolio plan for your assigned area
The content of the product development project with both vision and action
Securing IKEA unique identity and Democratic Design in each and every product
Transforming knowledge in life at home to insights on a product level
Co-creating with development partners throughout the total value chain, from consumer to supplier
When applicable, utilising existing platforms, shared solutions, standard colours and materials to design for the lowest price possible
Identifying and enabling stories of the product design development to be used in communication
Contributing to creating a high performing project team through trustful relationships
To be successful, you need to work closely with your team members and be capable of visualizing ideas and concepts in a simple, clear and inspirational way to bring people on board in the product development process. You will work in close collaboration with other project teams within the range area as well as across other range areas at IKEA of Sweden.
A Product Developer is someone who has a genuine interest in people, their life at home and developing products; someone who can see things from a customer's perspective and conceptualize things that don't exist. We look for someone with a university degree in a design discipline, product development or equivalent knowledge. Additionally, experience in product development and range building is important.
A Product Developer is innovative, curious and likes to challenge the existing. Someone with the ability to work with conceptual ideas, who can turn these into final solutions and to lead the content of the project from start to end. You have an eye for design and get motivated by finding new ways of working. You love to work with future trends, needs, colours, materials etc. You are energetic, driven and determined, enjoy working closely with people, at a fast pace and have great communication skills. And you have a passion for children and creating emotional and playful products for the most important people in the world.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. We believe that working the majority of the time in the workplace and being present with the team is crucial.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV 20250203
What do you think you would bring to this role and make you an ideal candidate?
What inspired you to apply for this position, and how do you believe your experience matches the key requirements for the role?
you are welcome to contact Recruitment Specialist Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates. So, don't delay, please send us your application today. Så ansöker du
