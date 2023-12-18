Produktionstekniker till Polarium
About the job:
This position is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Polarium.
About the company:
Polarium is a Swedish company founded in 2015 dedicated to providing the best performing, safe and sustainable energy storage solutions (batteries) built on lithium-ion technology.
Their head Office and R&D centre are situated in Sweden and the manufacturing in Mexico, Vietnam and South Africa. Through its global sales channels and representation in the US, South Africa, Sweden, UK, New Zealand and Indonesia, Polarium serves customers worldwide.
Polarium has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies with 750+ employees located in over 4 continents and counting, and with a market leading solution they have doubled their sales every year. Their strategy is simply to offer the products that best solve their customers' challenges, which is possible thanks to their patented cutting-edge technology developed at the head office in Stockholm.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a Production Repair Technician, you are a crucial member of the manufacturing team responsible for repairing and troubleshooting faulty equipment or products. This position requires a combination of technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and a keen attention to detail. In this position you play a vital role in ensuring that production process run smoothly and efficiently by promptly addressing any issues that may arise.
Primary job responsibilities
• Identifying and diagnosing equipment or product malfunctions or defects.
• Repairing and maintaining equipment, conducting necessary repairs, replacements, or adjustments to products.
• Documentation, such as keeping detailed records of all repairs, replacements, and maintenance activities performed in their Manufacturing Execution System.
• Collaborating with other team members, such as engineers, production managers, or quality control technicians, to address complex issues or improve existing processes.
• Responsible for quality control: Conducting thorough inspections and tests to verify the quality and functionality of repaired equipment or products.
• Actively participating in process improvement initiatives by suggesting and implementing innovative ideas or solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of repair processes.
• Adhering to all safety guidelines and protocols to ensure a safe working environment.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Experience in a similar role within technical production or relevant post-secondary education in production technology or higher education in electrical engineering
• Fluent in English, both written and verbal
• Knowledge of electronic components, circuits, and systems
• Ability to read and interpret technical diagrams and schematics
• Proficiency in using specialized software and diagnostic tools is meritorious
To succeed in the role, you have a strong problem-solving abillity and analytical thinking, as well as strong technical aptitude and troubleshooting skills. With attention to detail you are able to work meticulously. You take great ownership of your responsibilities, preforming them and ensuring that all are completed on time. As a person you are communicative and cooperative, you are comfortable working independently and as a part of a team. Furthermore, you are business oriented and understand the importance of creating high-quality and efficient work. Finally, you thrive in a dynamic environment and are driven by solution-oriented work.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement preferred February 1st 2024
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
